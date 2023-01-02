A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy

Kelsie Gibson
·9 min read
Golden Globe trophies
Golden Globe trophies

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Golden Globe trophies

The Golden Globes are returning to NBC in January after being embroiled in controversy the past few years.

The award show came under fire in February 2021, when a Los Angeles Times exposé reported that there were zero Black members within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the voting organization behind the Golden Globe awards.

That May, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show as a result of the news and backlash.

Instead, the Golden Globes held a scaled-back ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California in 2022. Due to the surge of highly-contagious Omicron COVID-19 cases at the time, no audience or nominees were in attendance

That isn't the only reason the ceremony was scaled-back, however; there were talks of Hollywood boycotts due to the lack of diversity and inclusivity (which the HFPA claims it has taken steps to address).

The show's lack of diversity among its former voting body hasn't been the only controversy surrounding the Golden Globes.

In 2018, Brendan Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk disputes. Amid his award season buzz for The Whale, Fraser has since revealed that he will not be attending the upcoming ceremony.

Read ahead for a full breakdown of the Golden Globes controversy ahead of the 2023 ceremony.

Feb. 21, 2021: Los Angeles Times exposé reports that HFPA has zero Black journalists among its 86 members

In February 2021, a Los Angeles Times exposé reported that there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

The report claimed that the HFPA has several members of color, but no Black members. For many years, the group has allegedly limited its membership due to concerns over competition, the report also stated.

The report came shortly after the show faced backlash for its 2021 nominees, in which many Black-led projects appeared to have been snubbed, including Spike Lee's critically acclaimed Vietnam war film Da 5 Bloods and the hit HBO series I May Destroy You. Both were critically acclaimed projects that received no nominations.

In response to the lack of Black members, an HFPA representative told the Los Angeles Times that the group is aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

April 20, 2021: Philip Berk is expelled by the HFPA for a racist email

Philip Berk
Philip Berk

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Two months after the Los Angeles Times exposé was published, the HFPA's board announced that longtime member Philip Berk, whom Fraser previously accused of sexual assault, had been expelled for a racist email.

Berk, who had been part of the organization for 44 years and once served eight terms as president, was expelled after sending an email to his fellow members calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "racist hate movement" and criticizing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a home in Topanga Canyon, California.

"Effective immediately, Phil Berk is no longer a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," the HFPA's board said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, via The Hollywood Reporter.

May 6, 2021: The HFPA votes to approve reforms to its organization

In May 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the HFPA's board had "written a letter to the organization's members calling on them to approve a sweeping set of reforms." Just a few days after the proposal, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the HFPA "voted to approve sweeping reforms to its organization."

The outlet also reported that the proposal of the board called on the organization to admit "at least 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members," and with "a goal of increasing the membership by 50% over the next 18 months." It also eliminated the requirement that "HFPA members must reside in Southern California, expanding eligibility to any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign outlet," per The Hollywood Reporter.

May 10, 2021: Golden Globes faces backlash from former winners

Tom Cruise holds his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for his role in &quot;Jerry Maguire&quot; 19 January at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Tom Cruise holds his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for his role in "Jerry Maguire" 19 January at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards

KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty

Despite the vote for reform, the Golden Globes continued to receive negative feedback throughout Hollywood. Scarlett Johansson slammed the HFPA's journalists for behavior that "bordered on sexual harassment," while Tom Cruise returned all three of his Golden Globe trophies after NBC canceled the HFPA's award broadcast for 2022, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cruise previously won his three awards for best actor in Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997) and for best supporting actor in Magnolia (2000).

May 10, 2021: NBC announces it won't air the Golden Globes

On May 10, NBC formally announced that it would not air the Golden Globes. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the network announced in a press release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aug. 5, 2021: The HFPA approves reform to its bylaws

On Aug. 5, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a vote for the new bylaws took place the night before and was approved by members.

"Three months ago, we made a promise to commit to transformational change, and with this vote, we kept the last and most significant promise in reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry," HFPA Board President Ali Sar said in a statement.

The statement continued: "All of these promised reforms can serve as industry benchmarks and allow us to once again partner meaningfully with Hollywood moving forward."

Dec. 16, 2021: Golden Globes announce 2022 nominees

Golden Globe Trophy
Golden Globe Trophy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the end of 2021, the Golden Globes announced its list of nominees for the 2022 award show — for which submissions were not required for award consideration. In contrast to years past, nominees for the most part chose not to publicly acknowledge their honors.

One industry source told PEOPLE, "From a network perspective, nobody knows what to do about the Globes and a lot of people are still undecided because there's still a bit of time to make a decision. But it feels as if they're not even happening."

Another industry source added, "There's been no communication or excitement about attending. It seems like a lot of people won't be going. People really don't know what to do."

Jan. 9, 2022: The HFPA hosts the 2022 Golden Globe Awards

On Jan. 9, the HFPA hosted the 2022 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California with no attendees, as COVID-19 cases had significantly spiked. The event was not televised, there was no red carpet and media was not invited to attend.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared to be one of the only celebrities to make an appearance, albeit virtually, as she shared a video message about the HFPA's philanthropic efforts.

Despite not having many celebrities in attendance at the event, a handful of stars did react to their wins online, including Pose's Mj Rodriguez, who made history as the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you!" Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS."

Ariana DeBose, who won best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story, addressed the HFPA in an Instagram post following the ceremony. "There is still work to be done," the actress wrote. "But when you've worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you."

Sept. 20, 2022: The HFPA announces that the Golden Globes will return to NBC

In September, the HFPA, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced that the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. EST. The deal is part of a one-year agreement with NBC.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release.

Nov. 16, 2022: Brendan Fraser says he won't attend the 2023 Golden Globes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends &quot;The Whale&quot; New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Brendan Fraser

Following award season buzz for his comeback role in The Whale, Fraser told GQ he doesn't plan on attending the 2023 Golden Globes. The actor previously claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk disputes. Fraser has said he believes he was blacklisted in Hollywood partly due to the aftermath of the alleged incident.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser told GQ, saying he'd skip the event "because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

Dec. 7, 2022: The HFPA announce Jerrod Carmichael as host for the 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael Monologue SNL
Jerrod Carmichael Monologue SNL

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

In December, the HFPA and NBC announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would host the upcoming show.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday. "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live."

"Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," Hoehne added.

Dec. 12, 2022: Golden Globes announce 2023 nominees

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios, Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, Vlad Cioplea/Netflix, Fabio Lovino/HBO

A few days after announcing its host for the 2023 ceremony, the Golden Globes announced its list of nominees, including Fraser for best actor (drama) for his performance in The Whale.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.