A timeline of events leading up to the new B.C. port deal

The union representing about 7,400 port workers in British Columbia has announced its members have ratified a new agreement with employers to end their long-running labour dispute.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the new deal.

2022

Nov. 30: The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association provides notice to commence collective bargaining to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

2023

Feb. 16: Negotiations begin.

March 20: The ILWU serves a notice of dispute to the federal government, signalling an impasse, and requests the appointment of a conciliation officer.

March 29: Talks enter a 60-day conciliation period.

March 31: The existing collective agreement between the BCMEA and the ILWU expires.

May 30: Conciliation ends. Talks enter a cooling-off period of 21 days.

June 5: The ILWU's negotiating committee authorizes a strike vote to be conducted on June 9 and 10.

June 12: The ILWU says members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of supporting strike action if necessary.

June 28: The ILWU serves 72-hour strike notice.

June 30: Both sides say cruise ships will continue to be serviced.

July 1: Strike commences at B.C. ports, shutting down operations at most of the province's marine terminals.

July 3: The ILWU says the BCMEA has walked away from the negotiating table. The BCMEA says it is a pause to reset talks.

July 8: The two sides meet again with mediators about a deadlock on maintenance work. The BCMEA says the ILWU rejected a proposal.

July 11: Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan asks a mediator to draft terms for a potential settlement agreement.

July 13: The BCMEA says a tentative, four-year agreement has been reached with the ILWU. Port operations resume. In a tweet, O'Regan declares "the strike is over."

July 18: The ILWU says its leadership caucus voted down the mediator's terms, and workers are back on strike. Picket lines resume. O'Regan and federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra say in a statement that the disruptions at B.C. ports "cannot go on" and officials are now looking at "all options."

July 19: The Canada Industrial Relations Board rules the ILWU's move to strike on July 18 was unlawful because no 72-hour notice was provided. The ILWU issues a new 72-hour notice to strike, but rescinds the notice hours later. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the incident response group.

July 20: The ILWU's leadership announces it is recommending the agreement and it will be put to a membership vote.

July 27-28: ILWU members vote on the agreement.

July 28: ILWU announces that its members have voted to reject the agreement.

July 29: O'Regan says he has directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to determine if a negotiated resolution is still possible. If not, O'Regan directs the board to impose a new deal or final binding arbitration.

July 30: The ILWU and the BCMEA release a joint statement announcing they have reached a new tentative agreement, with leaders of both sides recommending ratification to their members. The industrial relations board orders that the union vote no later than Aug. 4.

July 31: The BCMEA ratifies the agreement.

Aug. 2: The ILWU holds meetings with members to recommend the deal.

Aug. 3: ILWU full-membership voting begins.

Aug. 4: ILWU concludes full-membership vote, with the union members voting 74.66 per cent in favour of accepting the deal.

