TIMELINE-China and World Health Organization during COVID-19 crisis

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is a timeline looking at key events in the relationship between China and the WHO since the outbreak began.

2019

Dec 31: World Health Organization first notified by China of "pneumonia of unknown cause". WHO says its China office picked up a report of "viral pneumonia" from Wuhan Municipal Health Commission website and asked Chinese authorities for more information.

2020

Jan 3: China begins regular briefing with WHO about the outbreak of "viral pneumonia of unknown cause" in Wuhan.

Jan 5: WHO says it has asked China for more information and advises other member states to take precautions.

Jan 9: China tells WHO a newly discovered coronavirus is the cause of the outbreak.

Jan 10: Chinese officials hold phone meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. China shares information about how the coronavirus is detected.

Jan 11: After reporting the first official fatality from the disease, China shares genome sequence of the coronavirus with WHO.

Jan 14: WHO tweets that "preliminary investigations conducted by China have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission". WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove tells news conference the same day "it is certainly possible that there is limited human-to-human transmission".

Jan 20-21: WHO sends delegation to Wuhan. Chinese experts share detection and treatment protocols with WHO delegation.

Jan 25: China's National Health Commission said in a letter to WHO's Tedros that it would welcome international experts to China to help "strengthen epidemic prevention and control".

Jan 28: President Xi meets Tedros in Beijing and says China has responded in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, and is ready to work with the WHO and the international community.

Jan 30: WHO declares outbreak to be a public health emergency of global concern – its highest alert level.

Feb 16: 25-member China-WHO team begins nine-day field trip in China. They arrive in Wuhan on Feb. 22 and learn about epidemic control measures and medical treatments.

Feb 24: Joint team holds news conference in Beijing and says China's actions slowed the spread of the epidemic and prevented or delayed hundreds of thousands of cases.

Feb 28: Joint team publishes report praising the "remarkable speed" at which China isolated the virus, established diagnostic tools and learned how the virus was transmitted.

April 14: President Donald Trump announces halt to U.S. funding for WHO, accusing it of being biased towards China and failing in its duties.

April 18: Senior diplomat Wang Yi rebukes U.S. criticism of WHO in phone conversation with Tedros.

April 22: Australia calls for independent investigation into COVID-19 origins, further angering Beijing. China's ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye says the call is "politically motivated".

May 19: Annual ministerial meeting of WHO's 194-member states passes resolution calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of global COVID-19 response to be launched at the earliest opportunity. Evaluation should include the "zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population." China and the United States also sign.

May 20: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses China of denying investigators access to facilities, withholding virus samples and censoring discussion.

July 8: United Nations says it received formal notice from the United States to withdraw from WHO. President Trump accuses WHO of "alarming lack of independence" from China.

July 9: WHO sets up independent panel chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to examine global pandemic response.

Sept 17: Independent panel sets terms of reference for inquiry, saying it aims to establish "the timeline and events which culminated in COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic".

Dec 18: WHO says it will send a team of 10 scientists to Wuhan "next month". Independent panel says it is now "well advanced" in its preparation of chronology about the global spread of COVID-19.

2021

Jan 6: WHO's Tedros expresses disappointment WHO experts have not yet been granted visas to begin the investigation.

Jan 11: Chinese health authorities confirm a WHO team will arrive in Wuhan on Jan. 14. (Reporting by David Stanway in Shanghai and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Latest Stories

  • NHL reports 27 positive COVID-19 tests during camps, including 17 from Dallas

    The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.

  • Report: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was part of mob that stormed Capitol

    Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.

  • Kyrie Irving to be investigated by NBA and reportedly miss at least 3 more Nets games

    The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.

  • Senators owner Eugene Melnyk backtracks on 'robust' plan to host fans

    Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

  • NBA, players association agree to new COVID-19 health and safety protocols

    Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.

  • The North Division makes every Canadian team a contender ... almost

    On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.

  • Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

    The Seahawks' offense looked broken at the end of the season.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 10 overvalued players you should avoid drafting

    These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.

  • Belichick makes powerful statement in rejection of Trump

    The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.

  • As Bruins finally retire O’Ree’s number, it’s time for NHL to also honour its first Black player

    O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.

  • Bruce Arians doesn't seem to think 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would work out as a coach

    The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.

  • James Harden's frustrations with Houston boiling over: 'I literally have done everything that I can'

    "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

  • Sun reach four-year extension with coach, GM Curt Miller

    Curt Miller will now be in Connecticut through the 2024 season.

  • NHL top props: Is it time to fade the Bruins?

    Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.

  • West Virginia, Oregon latest to pause team activities due to COVID-19 outbreak

    No. 13 West Virginia will miss at least its next three games due to the coronavirus.

  • Kyrie Irving sits on campaign Zoom call with Cynthia Nixon as Nets play without him

    Irving has spent the last week away from the Nets, citing "personal reasons."

  • Vancouver Canucks sign defenceman Hamonic to one-year, US$1.25-million deal

    VANCOUVER — Playing for the Calgary Flames, defenceman Travis Hamonic got a close-up view of the Vancouver Canucks' skilled, young talent.Going up against the likes of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Bo Horvat wasn't easy, he said.After signing a one-year, US$1.25-million deal with the Canucks Tuesday, Hamonic will only have to worry about defending against the Canucks' young guns in practice. “It’s certainly a lot nicer to be on this side of things," he said on a video call Tuesday. Being around that kind of talent has benefits, added Hamonic, who was drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008. "As a player, you want that opportunity and I think that’s a pretty intriguing aspect of your career and your playing ability, to be surrounded by people who have different skills than you have and can maybe help you along the way as well," he said. Hamonic heads to Vancouver as a veteran on the blue line, having played 637 NHL games while collecting 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) and 591 penalty minutes.He spent the last three seasons in Calgary, and in 2019-20 averaged 21:12 minutes per game with three goals and nine assists. He opted out of the playoffs citing family considerations.The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., entered free agency in October and said he had talks with a number of teams. “We felt the most excited by the conversations we had with the Canucks," he said. Vancouver signed Hamonic to a professional tryout contract on Jan. 3. He had to complete a seven-day quarantine, though, before he could join training camp activities because he travelled from Winnipeg."Maybe it took a little bit longer than I would have liked at the time, but it all worked out the way it was supposed to in the end," the defenceman said. “I knew I was going to get an opportunity at some point and I knew that I had to be ready when it was going to come.”Once he finally got on the ice in Vancouver, Hamonic skated with Hughes, who was runner up for the NHL's rookie of the year award last season. Whether the duo will be play together when the season starts remains to be seen, but Hamonic sees the potential pairing as an exciting opportunity. "He’s a pretty special player, a pretty dynamic player. So if that’s how it’s going to go, I’ll just put the puck in his hands and let him do the work and I’ll just be there to back him up," he said. Hamonic hopes he'll be able to help the 21-year-old phenom in some situations, too. "I’ve been in the league for a little while now, so I’m hoping maybe there are some things (Hughes) can lean on and ask me (about) and I can try to give some advice here and there," he said. "But for the most part, I’ll just try to stay out of his way on the ice.”While he hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 8, Hamonic travelled with the Canucks to Edmonton where they're set to open the season against the Oilers on Wednesday. Vancouver's newest player said he'll speak with coach Travis Green about playing, but he feels ready to jump in. “I’m healthy, I’m ready to go, I’m certainly eager as I could ever be to play," Hamonic said. "I feel like I can get up to speed pretty quickly here.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Divisional Round Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

  • Hendriks to White Sox | FastCast

    Liam Hendriks reportedly agrees to a contract with the White Sox, plus the Mets introduce Carlos Carrasco in this Edition of FastCast

  • Report: Bears coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace to return; DC Chuck Pagano retiring

    The Bears apparently did enough this season for Nagy and Pace to keep their jobs.