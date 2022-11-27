'Timeless': The North York Moors National Park celebrates 70 years

Tim Dale - BBC News
·6 min read

The North York Moors National Park has inspired residents and tourists for generations.

More than 20,000 people call it home and it attracts more than eight million visitors each year.

Its woodland, forest and moorland, along with 26 miles (41km) of coastline, offer a range of landscapes and vistas.

It is one of 15 National Parks in the UK and it marks its 70th anniversary on 28 November.

To mark this milestone, BBC News asked those who knew it best to explain what made it such a special place.

David Bream, one of an army of volunteers for the North York Moors National Park, said he believed it was a place which allowed people "to get away from things".

"It gives me that sense of timelessness," he said.

With a long love of the park, he applied for a voluntary ranger role in 2014 and now led groups of volunteers and helped train others.

"Sometimes we are out in glorious weather and sometimes we are not. It doesn't make much difference to the feeling people get from volunteering in the park."

The work varied from checking and repairing the vast number of public rights of ways, to chatting to visitors about the park and working on conservation projects, he said.

"You are there to make a difference, you are there to make an improvement."

Mr Bream said he had never known anyone quit volunteering in the National Park because they were not enjoying the role.

He said there was one location in the park he considered his favourite place - a ruined farm on the edge of the moors.

"I sit there sometimes looking down on Bransdale, having my lunch, and I just think about the past, about what happened and how people lived.

"It must have been a very tough life."

For Dr Briony Fox, director of conservation and climate change with the North York Moors National Park Authority, the diverse landscape was what made the park so special.

"Within an hour, you can be in the depths of Dalby Forest and an hour later you can be at the coast or on top of the moors," she said.

Dr Fox's role involved working with landowners in the park, who owned the majority of its 554 sq miles (1,436 sq km), to help support them to manage that land in a way that was nature-friendly.

However, it was not all about conservation and preservation, she said.

"We are very much a living and working landscape.

"There is a balance between what tourism can offer and what people visiting the park can do and ensuring there are still those opportunities for people to live and work here."

Dr Fox said her favourite place in the park depended on her mood.

"I love being at the top of Boulby Cliff, looking down into Staithes. You've got this beautiful historic fishing village, you've got this fantastic coast.

"Sometimes, I just love being out on top of the open moor and just feeling that sense of almost insignificance, because you are just this little dot in this mass expanse of heather."

She added it was the long history of the people who had farmed and owned land in the park for generations and the new ideas and thoughts from people coming in which also helped make the park special.

"There's something for everyone here," she said.

Mary Jane Alexander, the North York Moors National Park's youth engagement officer, said she worked with a variety of children from outside and within the park.

"That could be young people disengaged from education, right through to those who are struggling for whatever reason. But equally, we work with those who want to do their bit for nature."

Ms Alexander said the schemes the park ran helped build confidence, developed teamwork and aided well-being.

"It is massively about awe and wonder," she said.

"For a lot of young people we bring out, just being in that green place is a massive thing."

Ms Alexander, who grew up in Scarborough, said her parents had instilled in her a connection to nature, adding that working with children in this way enabled her to give something back.

The North York Moors National Park is also one of the best places in the country to see the stars, due to low light pollution and clear horizons.

Ms Alexander said stargazing was one of the many things children could experience on some of the residential courses on offer in the park.

"To see their faces when they see so many stars for the first time and a shooting star, honestly the eruption of shouting and screaming," she said.

Having spent a lot of time at Runswick Bay in her childhood, Ms Alexander said that was her favourite place, adding that it had a "lot of happy memories".

"It's such a lovely place: the Cleveland Way, walking down through the valley onto the beach or walking from the top of the bank down and seeing this vast bay in front of you."

Childhood memories were what Ellie Corbett, who grew up near York, said she believed made the North York Moors National Park so special to her.

"It was somewhere we used to come a lot when we were younger with the family. We would come on days out and go camping."

After leaving school, Ms Corbett worked in the hospitality industry, but said she was inspired to become an apprentice countryside ranger in the National Park after spending time abroad.

"I lived in New Zealand for a year and I think it was massively inspiring there, how they put so much emphasis on conservation," she said.

The National Park ranger apprentices gained practical work experience alongside academic qualifications, she explained.

"Now, I get to come and work here and I think it is just amazing to look after the places that mean a lot to me."

While it was hard to pick one favourite place, Ms Corbett said the Hole of Horcum, a spectacular natural amphitheatre 400ft (122m) deep and more than half a mile (0.8km) across, would be her choice.

According to local folklore, the "hole" was formed when a giant called Wade picked up and threw earth at someone with whom he was arguing, creating the massive hollow in the landscape.

Ms Corbett said: "I think it is such a beautiful place to begin with. It has all the moorland - and when the heather is out it is amazing,

"At all times of the year, it is very impressive. Then, there's the folklore behind it."

She added that the advantage of working in the North York Moors National Park was always discovering new places.

"Then I can take my family and partner back and show them, because you are always finding somewhere new."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium final result, highlights, analysis

    Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers' ninth straight win against the Magic. Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and o