Timelapse: Watch extreme winter weather bring freezing temperatures, snow to Lexington

An extreme, freezing winter storm brought severe cold across Kentucky overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

The arctic front led Gov. Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday, causing public officials to advise against any travel as parts of Kentucky reported wind chill temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Virtually the entire state was under a wind chill warning Friday morning, with portions of northern Kentucky under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Timelapse video shows Thursday night’s rain turning into snow as the colder temperatures moved in, freezing anything outside. Blue Grass Airport reported temperatures from 10 degrees to -1 during the overnight hours.