Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Outlook

Today is shaping up negative for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Provident Financial Services from its four analysts is for revenues of US$729m in 2023 which, if met, would be a major 47% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to decline 12% to US$2.08 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$814m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.09 in 2023. Indeed we can see that the consensus opinion has undergone some fundamental changes following the recent consensus updates, with a measurable cut to revenues and some minor tweaks to earnings numbers.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Provident Financial Services' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Provident Financial Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 47% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Provident Financial Services to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Provident Financial Services after today.

