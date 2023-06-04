‘It was my time to win,’ South Carolina man says after hitting six-figure lottery jackpot

It was about time. That’s what a Midlands man said about winning a six-figure jackpot, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“It was my time to win,” the man said in a news release.

The man won $375,000 on a lottery game he bought in Lexington County, according to the release.

The winner spent $10 to buy the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket at the Pitt Stop at 648 Columbia Ave. The gas station/convenience store is in Chapin, near Exit 91 on Interstate 26.

Lottery officials said it’s not the first time the man has bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game, and he was forced to wait to play again.

The store had run out of Mighty Jumbo Bucks tickets for a while, but he bought the scratcher when he saw the game was back in stock.

“It was rather exciting,” the man said.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The man didn’t say how he’ll spend his newfound windfall, only hinting he’ll take care of some things he’s needed to get done, according to the release.

“It came at a great time,” the man said.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game were one-in-960,000, according to the release. All eight of the game’s top prize-winning tickets have been claimed, lottery officials said.

The Pitt Stop store received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.