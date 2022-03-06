It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

What act did Mayor Jim Watson call a "small symbol of defiance" as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine?

Why might a proposed $128-million extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard in east Ottawa prove hard to actually build?

And which much-loved Westboro pub has shut down after more than four decades in business — albeit with a pledge to reopen one day?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.