It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

Which Ottawa institution unveiled a new logo as part of its plan to promote Indigenous voices?

Why is the mayor of Cornwall, Ont., stepping down?

And why will Petawawa, Ont., not fly the Pride flag this year?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.