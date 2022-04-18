It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 18
It is time once again to vote for the Sun Herald’s Athlete of the Week.
This week, we have top Coast performers from baseball and softball.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
We have girls and boys athletes representing Pass Christian , Vancleave, Gulfport, George County and East Central in this week’s poll.
Get to know them here:
Dylan Welter, Pass Christian baseball: Welter had two doubles and five RBIs in a 15-3 win over Bay.
Carson Robb, Vancleave baseball: Robb pitched a complete game shutout against George County, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit.
TJ Dunsford, East Central baseball: Dunsford pitched 6.2 scoreless innings against Vancleave, striking out 12. Also recorded three hits and an RBI.
Gabby Deluca, George County softball: Deluca had five hits and five RBIs in two games against Pascagoula and Gautier.
Brooklynn Montana, Gulfport softball: Montana had three extra base hits and four RBIs in a win over Biloxi.