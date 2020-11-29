It’s time to vote for the N&O high school athlete of the week
Here are the nominees for the News & Observer athlete of the week.
Each week, the newspaper releases the nominees, who are nominated by their coaches, and allows readers to begin voting. You may vote as often as you want.
A winner will be named Friday, when voting ends.
Nasir Bell, Thales Academy Rolesville Basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior guard had 48 points in two games to lead Thales Academy Rolesville to the 1st Annual Central Carolina Thanksgiving Shootout title in Sanford Nov. 28.
Bell had 27 points to help the Knights to a 76-57 victory over Lee Christian in the championship game.
Bell had 22 points in a 64-53 win over Dillon Christian (SC Nov. 27.
Thales Academy Rolesville is 3-0 through Sunday.
Emily Bobbitt, Corinth Holders Volleyball: The Pirates’ freshman had a big week with 36 kills and 14 digs in two matches to help Corinth Holders beat Heritage twice.
Bobbitt had 16 kills and seven digs in 3-0 win over Heritage Nov. 23.
The next day, Bobbitt recorded 20 kills and seven more digs in a 3-1 win at Heritage.
Bobbitt has 65 kills and 30 digs for Corinth Holders (3-1) this season.
Katherine Hayes, Panther Creek Cross Country: The Catamounts’ junior ran a season-best 20:17.86 to win the race in a dual meet with Cary Nov. 24.
Hayes also led her Panther Creek girls’ team to victory in the same meet.
Hayes is a multi-sport standout for Panther Creek also running track and playing softball for the Catamounts.
Kaelyn Hendrix, South Garner Volleyball: The Titans’ junior middle hitter was all over the court, recording five kills, five blocks and six digs in 3-2 loss to Garner Magnet Nov. 24.
South Garner came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match with Garner Magnet before losing 15-10 in the fifth game.
Sophia Kruczko, Green Hope Volleyball: The Falcons’ senior had 17 kills, two blocks and two digs to lead Green Hope to a 3-1 win over Green Level, helping her team to a 3-0 start Nov. 24.
Kruczko, an East Carolina commit, has 29 kills, four blocks and six digs for Green Hope through Sunday.
Sarah Mitchell, Apex Cross Country: The Cougars’ junior won her third race in as many meets, running an 18:23.30 in a dual meet with Apex Friendship at Wake Med Complex Nov. 23.
Mitchell also led her Apex girls’ cross country team to victory, giving them a 3-0 start through Sunday.
Caroline Norris, Princeton Volleyball: The Bulldogs’ senior outside hitter had 26 kills, four aces and nine digs as Princeton won both of their matches this week to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Norris had 18 kills, two aces and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Hunt Nov. 24.
The previous day, Norris had eight kills, two aces and a dig in another 3-0 victory at Hobbton.
Norris has 41 kills, 12 digs and four aces for Princeton through Sunday
** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 28.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.
