It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Each week, the newspaper releases the nominees, who are nominated by their coaches, and allows readers to begin voting. You may vote as often as you want.

A winner will be named Friday, when voting ends.

Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-6 junior wing scored 13 points to help the Kings to a 63-52 win over Providence Day, Nov. 24.

Victory Christian is 4-1 through Sunday.

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day Basketball: The 5-11 sophomore point guard had 31 points in a 90-63 victory at Calvary Day School in the season opener for the Lions Nov. 24.

Holloway is already a major Division I recruit with offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, according to Covenant Day coach Marty Parrish.

Jordyn Latter, Providence Day Basketball: The Chargers’ 5-6 sophomore guard posted a double, double with 12 points, 10 rebounds to go with three steals in a 44-31 win at Victory Christian Nov. 24. The game matched up the defending NCISAA 4A state champion (Providence Day) versus the defending NCISAA 1A state champion (Victory Christian).

Latter is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and four steals per game for Providence Day (3-0) this season

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot, Cannon School senior scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 44-33 win over North Raleigh Christian Nov. 23.

Richardson, a University of Georgia commit, is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game for Cannon School (2-1).

Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian Basketball: The Cougars’ 6-3 point guard averaged 18.3 points in three games this week as Carmel Christian went 2-1.

Taylor had his best game of the week scoring 35 points, on 15-of-21 shooting, to lead Carmel Christian to a 95-74 victory over Concord Academy Nov. 24.

Taylor also had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 81-66 loss to Pebblebrook (GA) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament in Atlanta Nov. 27

The next day, Taylor had nine points, six rebounds and six assists in a 72-54 win over Greenforest (GA) in the same tournament.

Taylor is averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Carmel Christian (7-1) through Sunday.

Zoey Ward, Concord Academy Basketball: The Eagles’ 6-foot, sophomore forward had 17 points and five rebounds to help Concord Academy to a 75-42 victory at Carmel Christian Nov. 24.

Ward is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Concord Academy.

Marcus Willis, United Faith Basketball: The Falcons 6-foot point junior point guard had a season-high, 26 points, to go with eight steals, five rebound and five assists to lead United Faith to a 77-55 win at SouthLake Christian Nov. 24.

Willis is averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 assists per game for United Faith (5-1) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile click here