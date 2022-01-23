It’s time for US small businesses to offer a four-day workweek

Gene Marks
·4 min read

Every small business owner I talk to has the same problem: we can’t find enough people to do the work we need. Well, I have an answer: perhaps we should be offering a four-day workweek.

“What? A four-day workweek?” I’ll often hear when I propose this. “I need my people to work more, not less!”

Sure, it sounds a little crazy, particularly for the typical small business owner – who, according to the Small Business Administration – is generally over the age of 55. But to those people – many of whom are my clients – I say, keep an open mind. The reality is that a four-day workweek is steadily becoming a workplace reality. And leveraging it could be a huge benefit for a small business owner.

The four-day workweek concept is already growing in acceptance. A test of this model from 2015 to 2019 in Iceland of more than 2,500 workers (which represents more than 1% of the country’s working population, or the equivalent of more than 16 million workers in the US) proved to be an “overwhelming success”. Iceland’s experiment has motivated governments in New Zealand, Singapore and Spain to consider four-day workweek models in their countries.

The Icelandic test is also behind a group of more than 100 progressives in Congress – led by Congressman Mark Takano – to introduce legislation requiring US companies to limit their workweeks to 32 hours. And although it’s unlikely that this legislation will see the light of day here in the near term, many US companies are already taking it upon themselves to try out their own versions of the four-day workweek. And for good reasons.

For example, a San Francisco-based e-commerce company called Bolt started the policy for its 550 employees this year. “It’s actually not about trying to cram five days into four days,” the company’s chief people officer told a local news outlet. “The way we think about it is actually changing the way we work, and being more effective and efficient during those four days.”

Panasonic is also offering a four-day workweek as an option to its employees. Microsoft did the same in Japan, and claims a 40% increase in productivity as a result. Kickstarter is testing the concept this year. Thirty companies in the United Kingdom are participating in a pilot program to test its effectiveness.

This is clearly a trend, and like all trends it has early adopters and naysayers. But is this something that only big brands should consider? Absolutely not. A four-day workweek should be seriously considered by smaller businesses and for one big reason: it would help to solve our current labor woes.

Just think about it: if you’re a small business owner, you’re having a very difficult time finding people and keeping your best people around. It’s the Great Resignation, right? You’re competing against bigger companies with more resources. And yet here’s a benefit that more than two-thirds of workers want and yet only 17% of employers are offering, according to a recent study from employment recruiter Robert Half. And some studies have shown that these types of working arrangements also increase productivity, effectiveness and morale.

Small businesses are particularly well-suited to offer a four-day workweek because, as a small business owner, we simply have more flexibility than our larger counterparts.

We can tailor our four-day workweek program to whatever we want it to be. Those “four days” could be four 10-hour days. Or it could be four eight-hour days, as long as employees meet their agreed-upon deliverables, rather than just logging in time. It can be implemented during certain less-busy times of the year. We can eliminate – or curtail – our current vacation plans. We can make the program available in lieu of a work from home arrangement – or to complement it. Within reason, we can offer it to some employees but not to others, based on their job requirements. If it’s not working out for certain people you can change the rules.

The biggest attraction? Unlike most other employee benefits, it doesn’t have to cost us anything.

Because in the end, if we’re getting the work we need out of our people then what do we care whether they do it in four days or two days? This is just compensation for a job performed. And smaller companies have much more flexibility in how we can apply these rules compared with our larger competitors. And let’s not forget: being the first small business in your town to offer a four-day workweek is going to generate quite a lot of positive PR too.

The four-day workweek is trending. It’s an attractive, no-cost benefit to offer (if done correctly). It’s a great recruiting tool for a small business. And it’s a great way for that same small business to retain its best workers in these times of tight labor supply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

    U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish. It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers. For decades, ice dance was the stepchild of U.S. figure skating. While men and women were reaching the top levels of the individual events and even pairs skaters were looked at highly, there wasn't much success for the dancers. From Colleen O’Connor and James Millns winning br

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Canadian women's under-18 hockey roster announced for cancelled world championship

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada named its roster for the world under-18 women's hockey championship even though the tournament was cancelled. Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was among the three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards named to the Canadian team Thursday. The Jan. 8-15 championship in Sweden was called off Dec. 24 because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The International Ice Hockey Federation was criticized for cancelling the women's under-18 champio

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Canadian Olympians stuck in isolation are forced to get creative to stay in shape

    It had been four or five years since Eric Radford had done burpees. But Radford and pairs figure skating partner Vanessa James were forced to get creative in trying to stay fit when they were forced to isolate with COVID-19 barely a month before the Beijing Olympics. Radford would play their free skate music — Harry Styles' soulful "Falling" — and do lung-busting burpees for the entire four-and-a-half minutes. "That’s definitely a good way to get your heart rate up," Radford said. "But it was ve