What time will the US election result be announced in the UK today?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have gone head-to-head in the 2020 US presidential election, but it could be a long wait for the results amid a nail-biting contest that is still too close to call.

Many polls gave Mr Biden a strong lead in the race for the White House but Election Night is giving a closer race than many expected.

The Democratic nominee was thought to have a comfortable lead over the Republican incumbent. But close results in a number of swing states have made the path to the presidency unclear.

During the campaign, Mr Biden pledged to be the unifying force who can “restore our soul and save our country” while Mr Trump focused on the economy, warning voters they have a choice between a "Trump super recovery” and “a Biden depression.”

When is the US election?

The election took place on today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Presidential elections always take place on the first Tuesday after November 1.

The first candidate to win a majority of 270 electoral votes out of the total 538 available wins the White House.

The new president will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

How does the voting work?

US citizens vote for people called "electors" in their state who then vote on behalf of the states for president - this process is called the electoral college.

The higher the population of a state, the more electors that state has. The six biggest states are California, with 55 electoral votes, Texas, with 38, New York, with 29, Florida, also with 29, Illinois, with 20, and Pennsylvania, also with 20.

The first candidate to win a majority of 270 electoral votes out of the total 538 available wins the White House.

The popular vote - the sheer number of votes received by each candidate - has nothing to do with determining the winner of the general election.

Losing candidates have on occasion won the popular vote, but lost the electoral vote, as happened to Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

When will we know the results of the election?

Millions of Americans who did not vote by mail-in ballot headed to the polls on Tuesday, with the task of counting votes starting shortly afterwards.

There are some projections about which candidate has won, but these predictions are not definitive while mail-in ballots are still being counted.

The election night itself looked unlikely to reveal the definite answer with results as close as they were, particularly in battleground states, with counting in some areas expected to continue for some days.

A surge in Americans voting by mail could also add to the delay of the result being formally announced.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he thinks the election result will be challenged in the Supreme Court which would delay a conclusion.

At the end of the recent debate, the current president said the result may not be known for months as the election would be “a fraud like you’ve never seen”.

This was linked to claims Mr Trump has repeatedly made about postal voting fraud, despite little evidence.

The results of the 2016 presidential election were announced a day after Election Day on November 9.

The first states to announce their results in the 2016 presidential election were Indiana, Kentucky and Vermont at 12.05am GMT.

Several hours later at 7.30am GMT, it was announced that Mr Trump had won Wisconsin, which put him over the 270 threshold. It was at this point that Hilary Clinton rang Mr Trump to concede defeat.

We will have the results, updated as they come in, HERE

How can I watch the election?

Most major TV stations and media outlets will be covering the voting progress and results on Election Day.

Follow the standard.co.uk for our live coverage as the election unfolds on Tuesday.

Read more

Economic boost for Trump as he and Biden dash to the finish line