'Time Traveller': Jofra Archer 'Knew' All Along Joe Biden Would Be the Next President of US

Buzz Staff

Jofra Archer has done it again. The English pacer and World Cup hero Archer has a tweet for everything and we mean everything.

From "predicting" PM Modi's 21-day curfew to prophesying the Super Over in 50 over 2019's Cricket World Cup Final, Archer's "supernatural" abilities are often at display on the microblogging site Twitter.

So when Democrat Joe Biden emerged as the new President of the United States of America on Saturday, netizens knew what they had to do-- search for that tweet of Archer.

And to no one's surprise, the fast bowler "knew" all along that Joe Biden would be the next Prez of US.

So what was Archer's 6-year-old tweet?

"Joe."

The mind was blown.

Meanwhile, jogging onto the outdoor stage to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden delivered a message of hope and healing to a crowd of cheering supporters and tens of millions more on television.

The victory speech followed a desperately bitter election conducted in the midst of a raging coronavirus pandemic. But instead of sounding triumphant, Biden's accent was more on changing hearts in a country split down the middle between Democrats and Republicans.