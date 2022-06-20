The Time Traveler's Wife Finale Recap: Wedding Bells — Plus, EP Steven Moffat Talks Show's Future and Book Sequel

Vlada Gelman
·6 min read

Henry and Clare’s wedding day has finally arrived on The Time Traveler’s Wife, and with it comes a lot of stressed-out time-hopping.

The Time Traveler's Wife Recap
The Time Traveler's Wife Recap

Sunday’s season finale begins with 28-year-old Henry traveling to his and Clare’s future home, where he finds a video camera and clothes waiting on a wheelchair. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Henry — who hates video because “nostalgia for a time traveler is a bear trap” — winds up visiting 14-year-old Clare, who notices that he didn’t put on the shoes she left out for him, but she doesn’t realize why. Henry tears up as he hears “Get Me to the Church on Time” playing in the distance and explains that it brings up memories of Shoe Polish Day.

More from TVLine

As the wedding approaches (and Clare’s parents set out to make it The Event of the Season), Henry’s stress levels increase and he begins traveling to the future more and more. During one trip, he sees the wheelchair in the closet and Clare reaching for a tissue as she watches their wedding video. But before he can call out to her, he’s snapped back to his time.

For 28-year-old Henry, this happiness that he’s found with Clare is foreboding. She believes that love is what gives meaning to life, but Henry argues, “Love is what gives hope to mortals. It’s the cruelest thing I know.”

With five weeks to the wedding, Henry finally introduces Clare to his dad, who marvels that she’s not blond and Henry actually knows her last name. After the two get to know each other, he says to Clare, “You seem quite lovely. What on Earth is your interest in Henry?” She replies that he’s good in bed, to which his dad retorts, “I know he thinks so.” (Mic drop, Dad!)

Later, Henry travels to the future home again, but this time, it’s empty. He watches as his 30-year-old self and 22-year-old Clare tour it for the first time. Of course, he already knows this house is the one, so he shouts a reminder to the “ghost” watching that the lottery is tonight to help pay for it.

The Time Traveler's Wife Recap
The Time Traveler's Wife Recap

At four weeks to the wedding, Henry travels to the house and finds Clare crying in bed, with a small keepsake box by her side. When he finds himself back there at three weeks, he almost gets a glance inside the box before he gets pulled away. Back in the present, Henry doesn’t tell Clare about where he’s been going, even after she remarks that the trips have become almost nightly.

Given the increased frequency of his time traveling, Henry visits his old friend Ben with the hopes of getting drugs to stop him from disappearing during his own wedding, which is now just two days away. Henry takes something Ben calls “morphine plus” and passes out. Meanwhile, Gomez — who was in the area and spotted Henry — bangs on the door, but Henry has already vanished. His time travel takes on an erratic, frantic quality as he jumps to the future again and sees his older self and Clare fighting, then jumps again and sees a young girl approaching him at the house, before jumping to what looks like a funeral wake. Henry winds up back at the house moments after the fight and finds 29-year-old Clare crying in her studio, with a keepsake box of positive pregnancy tests. Henry confronts his 36-year-old self, who reveals that the babies time traveled right out of the womb, so he got a vasectomy. Henry punches his older self, who travels to just seven hours before the wedding.

Henry’s been gone almost all day, so Gomez called his dad, who points out that the Henry that’s shown up is on the older side. Henry asks for shoe polish to hide his grey hairs. He knows he’s not going to make it to old age with Clare, so Henry asks his dad if marrying mom was worth losing her. His dad says it was worth it because of him and tells Henry to give Clare a child if he can’t stay, but it might be too late for that on Henry’s part.

The Time Traveler's Wife Recap
The Time Traveler's Wife Recap

Meanwhile in the future, 28-year-old Henry watches his 36-year-old self marry Clare as she sits by his side. He’s mad at his future self because he and Clare are supposed to make each other happy. She argues that that’s not the point of marriage. “It’s like setting sail into a storm and you know you both won’t make it, so you cling on for as long as you can because you know this is as good as anything every gets,” she says. Excited to finally be the older woman, Clare adds that she misses this young asshole Henry and wonders if chased him away or made him change. Then she asks him to come see her sometimes. (When 36-year-old Henry and Clare get hitched, she says she’s missed that version of him. So the grass really is greener on each side.)

In a mid-credits scene, Henry says that it would be weird for him to visit her. After all, he’s essentially the guy who got a vasectomy, with whom she’s angry. With a small smile, Clare replies, “Not yet you’re not.”

Given where the finale ends — far from the end of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel — The Time Traveler’s Wife is indeed intended as a multi-season show rather than a limited-series adaptation. (For the record, the series has yet to be renewed for Season 2.)

“I had a plan about how many seasons we’d do — not telling you! — and where each one would end and how far you’d take it,” executive producer/writer Steven Moffat tells TVLine. “There is enough juice in the book for more than just one [season]. But at the same time, I would still call it a limited series because it can’t go on forever. It has to stop. We already know a fair bit about how it ends. By Episode 3, you know he’s going to get shot in a forest. You know he’s going to lose his feet at some point. So it’s a story of destiny, I guess. The end is built into the beginning.”

But could the series continue past Niffenegger’s book and explore the story of — spoiler alert! — Henry and Clare’s daughter Alba, who is due to finally get her own book? Moffat hasn’t read the sequel yet (“[Audrey] just finished that book. I think it’s with the editor,” he says), but that doesn’t matter. “This series is The Time Traveler’s Wife,” Moffat explains. “It will not go outside the confines of the book, and we will not change the major details of it. So if you want to know what happens the next two years, go read it.”

What did you think of The Time Traveler’s Wife finale? Grade it below, then hit the comments!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.