‘Time Will Tell,’ Says Trump As WH Officials Prepare For 2nd Term

The United States President Donald Trump came close to admitting his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election on Friday, 13 November.

Trump made his first in-person appearance since the US media outlets projected Biden as the winner of the race on 7 November. Trump was speaking at a briefing on his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully the, the - whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell. But I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

The president stayed on to hear other speakers address the administration’s response to the pandemic but refused to take any questions from the reporters.

"White House Planning For Second Trump Term"

The current administration’s trade advisor Peter Navarro said in an interview on Friday that the White House was planning to a second term for Donald Trump.

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro said on Fox Business Network.

Trump is yet to concede and has, in turn, filed several lawsuits alleging voter fraud.

“What we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud undersigned affidavits by witnesses,” Navarro added.

Trump campaign's efforts have received several setbacks in different states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Several US networks called the state of Georgia for Biden on Friday pushing his Electoral College seats to 306. Trump, on the other hand, finished with 232.

(With inputs from AFP)

