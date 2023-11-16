It’s time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to meet the parents

It’s pretty easy to see that things are getting serious for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The two have seemed practically inseparable since they met in late September, going on cute dates and attending each other’s shows/games around the world. Now, it seems like it’s time to take their relationship to the next step: meeting the parents.

Sources say that Swift plans to bring both her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, to the Eagles vs Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20. It’ll be the first time she’s brought her parents to cheer Kelce on — though she’s spent plenty of games in his viewing box with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

The two have already done a bit of family mixing, though. Over the weekend, Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he watched the show from the VIP tent with Swift’s dad, Scott. Swift made headlines all over the world by being absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend, changing the lyrics in “Karma” to reference him, and running to kiss him in front of fans as soon as the show ended.

Kelce, for his part, seems just as in it as Swift is. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy watching his girlfriend perform, dancing and singing along. And when he heard the lyric change in “Karma,” he smiled from ear-to-ear. Scott even offered him a high five in the moment, but he was so excited, he missed it.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” he said during the Nov. 15 episode of his podcast. “Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

Well, if he wins on Nov. 20, there will be chances for plenty more high fives.