It's time we talked about the reality of childbirth and stopped censoring the truth

I hovered over the send button for an absurd length of time before pitching this piece to Harper's Bazaar. My mind stewed with a series of negative consequences that could arise from sharing my birth story. Could I blight the magical, positive experiences that so many women will go on to have in childbirth? Worse, would I appear ungrateful, having been blessed with a child when so many go through the challenging and often protracted process of fertility treatments, surrogate options and adoption? And where did I sit on the pain scale? Others will have experienced far more traumatic experiences in childbirth than mine. Essentially, was this a selfish act – a proverbial ‘cleanse’.

I reluctantly closed my eyes to revisit the mosaic of pain and confusion overshadowing my daughter’s birth and the subsequent days, all of which I’d mentally archived to cope, and had (possibly wrongly), revealed to a few members of my family and close friends. Untangling the knot of self-destructive emotions for their causes, I felt increasingly fooled by and at odds with a nature-first idealism dominating modern birth rhetoric.

Having read a few hypnobirthing books, I had recklessly blocked out negative birthing experiences in a bid to protect this positive pre-birth mindset, seeing it as a pure and powerful tool that couldn’t be poisoned. This was especially true of the third trimester, where friends’ negative stories were treated as pathogens – immediately destroyed through diversion or stats plucked from some corner of the internet.

I understand the immense benefits of hypnobirthing, and know many friends who have found it not just beneficial but game-changing. I also appreciate that recounting nail-biting emergency landing tales to nervous fliers is both futile and cruel (I prefer this analogy as a nervous flier), but sugar-coating birth with an inflated sense of agency via positive thinking and breathing guidance, with scant regard for chance or NHS resourcing, can be extraordinarily unhelpful and damaging. When you embrace it with the level of conviction that I did, you lose the important skill of independent scrutiny and education. You also feel desperately out of control when things begin to go south.

Five days overdue and finally my contractions eased in on a rainy June afternoon. It turned out that I wasn’t dilated, although my waters had broken without me realising (I deduced the previous day’s fairly humiliating, though surprisingly underwhelming, event to the fabled bladder mishaps of heavily pregnant women). Unless I gave birth ‘naturally’, I would be induced.

Two nights and a day of contractions, a few hours sleep, I was running on reserves now. The anaesthetist’s odd sense of humour kept me centred (she’d quickly gauged my character), but the ongoing concern of the midwife that the baby’s heartbeat was going down with each contraction did not. This unnerving scenario played out for over five hours – questions surrounding the heart rate, moving me to wake the baby up, the anaesthetist topping up my epidural, the midwives, my induction hormones. Frustration quickly winnowed into fear.

A doctor arrived and spoke in hushed tones to the midwife with that poker face expression unique to medics. Out of the two options we were then presented with, it became pretty clear that one was ornamental, or at least procedural rather than advised. I reluctantly agreed to an emergency c-section, shouted unforgivable things to the doctor as she listed the possible side effects or impacts of the operation (a mix of tiredness, drugs and fear does unimaginable things to your vocabulary), before being swiftly wheeled into theatre and flipped like a seal onto an operating table.

"Most people in Brazil have caesareans." I tried to block my husband’s voice out, I knew it came from a good place – he had been a rock for the past few days but was now scraping the barrel for reassurance and was struggling to get his scrubs on in time.

It was a slick operation, as c-sections go. As the doctor had feared, the chord was indeed tied around our baby’s neck - it was also a necessary operation. My mind and body were both in too much shock to appreciate any of this. It’s hard to admit that when our beautiful baby was placed on my chest (as I’d requested), it wasn’t the magical moment I’d expected, I couldn’t connect. I screamed to take her off as my hormonal bender, numb waist down situation, wired arms and shaking hands weren’t conducive to cradling a newborn. It all felt so far removed from the ‘welcome to the world’ ideal. It was my husband’s instant and overt manifestation of love towards our daughter that saved me from zoning out. I just couldn’t shake this peculiar feeling that I’d failed her by not giving her the ‘textbook’ birth she deserved. A sense of shock and shame crept in and seemed to dominate the following weeks, compounded by the lack of sleep, medication and gruelling c-section recovery. These were not the emotions I’d envisaged gripping this precious newborn phase.

In fact, during the pregnancy, my type A personality sniffed out ‘the best birth’ on the market – as if there was a grade or spec I could aim for. This could ostensibly be achieved through practicing positive thinking, buying a prescribed list of progressive birthing books and setting daily alarms for perineal massages, pelvic floor exercises and app meditations. And in true type A spirit, when shit hit the fan and my birth tumbled into this three day pandemonium and emergency c-section, I felt I’d failed the ultimate exam – the ‘nature one’, the one all women are supposedly built for. I’d done everything by the book, I couldn’t understand how I hadn’t had the birth I so confidently talked about. How had I lose control? Well-meaning assurances I’d received weeks before now tormented me. Why couldn’t I give birth ‘normally’? What was wrong with my body?

What’s more, this cocktail of shame and confusion was only compounded by the language used in the hospital - the ‘failed’ induction that had caused my daughter’s heart rate to lower during contractions, the ‘failed’ natural birth which had preceded it.

Ten days with our newborn and I stumbled upon an Instagram post by Rochelle Humes which had been reposted by the editor of You Magazine, Jo Elvin. It read, "I'm a C-section mama. Epidural. Catheter. Stomach cut open. Organs pulled out. And a scar left behind to remind me how I birthed my babies to safety...My body didn't fail me...C-section still IS birth."

I frantically screenshot the post several times before showing it to my husband. Her visceral, unvarnished words not only highlighted the lack of honest conversation around birth but also how damaging this language of failure can be to parents. Having often gone through one of the most traumatic, draining experiences of their lives if the birth doesn’t go quite to plan, women (and men) will pursue that innate desire for cognitive closure, questioning these reasons for failure and sometimes, with this emphasis on agency amid the physiological power of positivity, blaming themselves.

On reflection, I wouldn't be writing this article had I experienced a vaginal birth (as a c-section veteran, I use this term in lieu of ‘natural’ or ‘normal’). In fact, I’d probably be preaching the virtues of controlled breathing, meditation apps and tunnel vision positivity, attributing these to my natural birth. That’s the fundamental flaw of this positivity birthing culture: it’s fuelled by idealism not realism. Few war generals consider the best case scenario when preparing for battle. Feeling informed with best and worst case scenarios would not necessarily have frightened me into a bad birth. What’s more, a realistic acceptance that not everything is in your control once you set foot in the birthing ward may have served as more robust armour than the positivity narrative.

As c-sections hadn’t featured on my rose-tinted birth menu, the post-op recovery was a shock to the system – I’d carelessly blocked out these negative elements. It never occurred to me that I’d be paralysed waist down when I met my baby, that I’d have limited muscular movement in the subsequent weeks and that I’d be woken up promptly by pains in my abdomen when the pain-killers wore off. My husband became my arms, my hands – reaching for water bottles, changing the baby, bringing me a tupperware filled with water to brush my teeth into as the loo walk was such a struggle, it could only be reserved for when it was truly necessary. To those who deem c-sections as an ‘easy way out’, undeserving of the accomplishment of ‘real birth’ having skirted the pain and ‘effort’ of a vaginal birth, they should spend six weeks with a mother recovering from this debilitating operation.

The experience is just as noble, there’s no easy c-section recovery and stripping women of any sense of accomplishment who undergo them is not just cruel but ignorant. While these weeks vary for different women, the recovery is a long and painful physical and emotional journey, even without bringing a baby into the equation. As my mother and husband cooked for me, held the baby, bathed the baby as I couldn’t bend down, helped me shower around the plaster, helped me up the stairs step-by-step, I couldn’t help feeling a wrenching sympathy for single mothers who are discharged from hospital and have to grapple with this alone.

Before we were sent home from hospital, despite being surrounded by other new mothers, a whirl of beds, baby cries and blue-suited staff with clipboards, I’d never felt so lonely or out of control. I’d read so much on pregnancy and birth and had taken NCT classes but there’s a dearth of information out there on the ‘apres’.

In Sweden, community-based doulas (trained healthcare professionals and companions who support people through significant health-related experiences) are offered free to women and parents during pregnancy, birth and for the aftercare, along with a slew of other benefits UK parents are deprived of. The lack of information and support around women’s birthing rights and what to expect once the baby is born is truly shocking. While doulas exist in the UK, they come at a price. The NHS midwives and doctors who helped deliver my daughter were exceptional, but the system was overwhelmed and the post care episode was almost as painful as the birth itself.

These events were never going to be easy. My reward makes it all more than worth it. But I’m confident that the birth and subsequent recovery would have been less traumatic with more support (both emotional and professional), a more realistic pre-birth preparation and, fundamentally, the acknowledgement that c-section births, while being incredibly complicated and challenging are REAL births. They are an accomplishment, not a failure.

