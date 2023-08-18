What time is Stormzy on stage at All Points East tonight?

Tonight is the night for Stormzy at Victoria Park for All Points East (PA)

Stormzy is set to be on the mic on Friday night for a huge London homecoming show as he kicks off All Points East festival in Victoria Park.

The rapper is bringing his unique vision of gospel, grime, and soul to the main stage as part of a summer of festivals on the back of his third album, This is What I Mean.

And Big Mike has put together the entire day at the festival on Friday, from choosing the support bill acts to the performance mechanics for what is being hyped as ‘This Is What We Mean Day’.

The Strokes and Haim are headlining subsequent dates of the Victoria Park festival, as are Jungle and Dermot Kennedy. On August 19, APE will be called Field Day and will see a dance orientation with Aphex Twin and Bonobo headlining.

Stormzy is headlining the first day, and this is what he has in store.

Here they are, your full lineups for Luno presents #AllPointsEast 2023! This year is going to be the biggest yet with so many incredible names 🔥



Tickets are selling fast so don't miss out and grab yours now at https://t.co/OXyM3SylcV#APE #Stormzy #TheStrokes #Jungle pic.twitter.com/gykVqpVrc5 — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) August 10, 2023

What day is Stormzy playing All Points East?

Stormzy is performing on Friday, August 18.

Tickets are still on offer from the All Points East website.

Who else is playing?

The line-up also includes Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, and Lucky Dave.

Story continues

Sampha is another star name on the bill (Press handout)

What time might Stormzy be on stage?

Big Mike will be on the mic from 8.40pm to 10.55pm on the East Stage.

The weather is looking up, with highs predicted of 24°C.

What might be the potential setlist?

Stormzy most recently performed a 17-track set at Ahoy in Rotterdam on July 7.

This was his setlist, although the rapper may well change things up in his hometown.

Stormzy will be headlining at All Points East festival on Saturday (Ian West / PA)

Fire + Water This Is What I Mean Firebabe Crown Cigarettes & Cush Hide & Seek Need You Please Holy Spirit Do Better One Second Rainfall Own It Bad Blood I Got My Smile Back Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2 My Presidents Are Black

Stormzy watches Aitch play at Glastonbury (Yui Mok / PA)

What is the full schedule?

Gilles Peterson - 3pm - 4.15pm - 6 Music Stage

JayO - 3.20pm - 3.45pm - Cupra North Arena

Trebla - 3.30pm - 3.55pm - East Stage

Nippa - 3.50pm - 4.30pm - West Stage

Natanya - 3.55pm - 4.25pm - TBA

Amaria BB - 4.05pm - 4.35pm - Cupra North Arena

DJ Karaba - 4.15pm - 5.10pm - 6 Music Stage

Debbie - 4.25pm - 5pm - East Stage

Dankie Sounds - 4.55pm - 5.35pm - Cupra North Arena

Elmiene - 5pm - 5.40pm - West Stage

Tamera - 5pm - 5.30pm - TBA

Jordss - 5.10pm - 6.05pm - 6 Music Stage

Lucky Daye - 5.30pm - 6.10pm - East Stage

Ms Banks - 6.05pm - 6.55pm - Cupra North Arena

Rampage Sound - 6.05pm - 7.35pm - 6 Music Stage

Knucks - 6.10pm - 6.55pm - West Stage

Tay Iwar 6.10pm - 6.40pm - TBA

Sampha - 6.45pm - 7.45pm - East Stage

No Signal - 6.50pm - 7.20pm - E3 Stage

Kehlani - 7.30pm - 8.30pm - West Stage

WSTRN - 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Cupra North Arena

Dreamcastmoe - 7.35pm - 8.30pm - 6 Music Stage

Dexter in the newsagent - 8pm - 8.30pm - TBA

Stormzy - 8.40pm - 10.55pm - East Stage