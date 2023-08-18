What time is Stormzy on stage at All Points East tonight?
Stormzy is set to be on the mic on Friday night for a huge London homecoming show as he kicks off All Points East festival in Victoria Park.
The rapper is bringing his unique vision of gospel, grime, and soul to the main stage as part of a summer of festivals on the back of his third album, This is What I Mean.
And Big Mike has put together the entire day at the festival on Friday, from choosing the support bill acts to the performance mechanics for what is being hyped as ‘This Is What We Mean Day’.
The Strokes and Haim are headlining subsequent dates of the Victoria Park festival, as are Jungle and Dermot Kennedy. On August 19, APE will be called Field Day and will see a dance orientation with Aphex Twin and Bonobo headlining.
Stormzy is headlining the first day, and this is what he has in store.
What day is Stormzy playing All Points East?
Stormzy is performing on Friday, August 18.
Tickets are still on offer from the All Points East website.
Who else is playing?
The line-up also includes Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, and Lucky Dave.
What time might Stormzy be on stage?
Big Mike will be on the mic from 8.40pm to 10.55pm on the East Stage.
The weather is looking up, with highs predicted of 24°C.
What might be the potential setlist?
Stormzy most recently performed a 17-track set at Ahoy in Rotterdam on July 7.
This was his setlist, although the rapper may well change things up in his hometown.
Fire + Water
This Is What I Mean
Firebabe
Crown
Cigarettes & Cush
Hide & Seek
Need You
Please
Holy Spirit
Do Better
One Second
Rainfall
Own It
Bad Blood
I Got My Smile Back
Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2
My Presidents Are Black
What is the full schedule?
Gilles Peterson - 3pm - 4.15pm - 6 Music Stage
JayO - 3.20pm - 3.45pm - Cupra North Arena
Trebla - 3.30pm - 3.55pm - East Stage
Nippa - 3.50pm - 4.30pm - West Stage
Natanya - 3.55pm - 4.25pm - TBA
Amaria BB - 4.05pm - 4.35pm - Cupra North Arena
DJ Karaba - 4.15pm - 5.10pm - 6 Music Stage
Debbie - 4.25pm - 5pm - East Stage
Dankie Sounds - 4.55pm - 5.35pm - Cupra North Arena
Elmiene - 5pm - 5.40pm - West Stage
Tamera - 5pm - 5.30pm - TBA
Jordss - 5.10pm - 6.05pm - 6 Music Stage
Lucky Daye - 5.30pm - 6.10pm - East Stage
Ms Banks - 6.05pm - 6.55pm - Cupra North Arena
Rampage Sound - 6.05pm - 7.35pm - 6 Music Stage
Knucks - 6.10pm - 6.55pm - West Stage
Tay Iwar 6.10pm - 6.40pm - TBA
Sampha - 6.45pm - 7.45pm - East Stage
No Signal - 6.50pm - 7.20pm - E3 Stage
Kehlani - 7.30pm - 8.30pm - West Stage
WSTRN - 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Cupra North Arena
Dreamcastmoe - 7.35pm - 8.30pm - 6 Music Stage
Dexter in the newsagent - 8pm - 8.30pm - TBA
Stormzy - 8.40pm - 10.55pm - East Stage