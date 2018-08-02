'It's time to start knuckling down' - Truman

Joe Truman is one of British Cycling’s brightest prospects

Olympic qualification is looming larger in Great Britain’s cyclists’ minds as they prepare to do battle at this week’s European Championships in Glasgow.

Rising sprint star Joe Truman is part of a star-studded team in Scotland that features 13 Olympic medallists and marks the start of British Cycling’s Olympic qualifying period for Tokyo 2020.

Portsmouth-born Truman, 21, has been part of the Great Britain Cycling Team Podium Programme since 2017 and is seeking a second European Championships medal after taking silver in the team sprint two years ago.

With the cycling events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome taking place from August 2-7, Truman will be hitting the boards in Glasgow immediately and not a moment too soon.

“For all of us it’s the first race of the season, so we want to get off to a really good start and set the ball rolling for the rest of the year,” said Truman, who won silver in the team sprint alongside Ryan Owens and Philip Hindes at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“Of course it’s the first Olympic qualification, which means that we need to start qualifying those points for the Olympics and give us the best possible chance in two years’ time.

“It’s nice to come back and set myself back up in the squad and be back in Manchester. From what I’ve seen everyone’s going really well, and hopefully we’ll put some good performances on this week.

“Every Europeans will be important, but this one especially with where we are now in the Olympic cycle – just under two years to go, which is exciting, but also it’s really time to start knuckling down and nailing some of the performances we know we’re capable of.

“I think it’s going to be great, and hopefully the home crowd can help us on as well.”

Throughout his development Truman delivered plenty of medal success at junior level but in the 2017/18 season continued his upwards trajectory with a silver at the Track World Championships in Apeldoorn.

The young cyclist is normally based at the UK National Cycling Centre in Manchester but has been training in Japan over much of the summer and is likely to compete in the 1000m time trial and keirin in Glasgow.

He added: “I think I gained a lot of independence (in Japan). You realise how much you rely on the support in Manchester – you’ve got the physio, the nutritionist, the physiologist – always around the track.

“When that all gets taken away, I could tell that I was missing it and really craving coming back. I’ve really been trying to make the most of all of the support we get.

“I think physically Japan has made me a stronger rider, because all of the racing is on steel bikes and old-fashioned outdoor tracks, so now coming back on to a carbon Cervelo indoor bike it feels really nice.”

