What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place this Wednesday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.

England winning the Women’s European Championships on home soil in the summer - sealed with a memorable 2-1 extra-time final victory over Germany at Wembley - was certainly a highlight, with player of the tournament Beth Mead a runaway favourite to claim the main prize on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes was a star performer as he took over the Test captaincy and led the side to wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, while also playing an integral role in the T20 World Cup triumph last month.

There was a record number of medals for home nations at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while the British women’s curling team struck gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the start of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s ceremony.

When is Sports Personality of the Year?

The ceremony at MediaCity UK in Salford will start at 6:45pm on Wednesday 21 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

Who’s on the shortlist?

The BBC announced the shortlist for this year’s main award on Tuesday, with six stars selected.

The nominees are footballer Beth Mead, gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling’s Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and middle-distance runner Jake Wightman.

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place this Wednesday (PA Archive)

Who’s the favourite?

Beth Mead - 1/40

Ben Stokes - 16/1

Ronnie O’Sullivan - 80/1

Eve Muirhead - 100/1

Jessica Gadirova - 100/1

Jake Wightman - 100/1

Odds via Betfair

What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year - Lionel Messi

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award - Usain Bolt

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

Recent winners

2021: Emma Raducanu

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

Story continues

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins