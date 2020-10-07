Best smartwatch deals for October 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

The watch is as much a fashion accessory as it is a functional one, and for a long time, “digital” watches looked anything but cool. Now, however, a well-made smartwatch can be as aesthetically pleasing as a mechanical timepiece. A good, well-chosen smartwatch or fitness tracker can make your life easier in a whole number of ways, from tracking your steps to monitoring your heart rate and commanding your smart home items — all from its convenient location on your wrist. All this functionality makes it easy to live hands-free without having to constantly rummage around to pull out your smartphone.

Smartwatches are only getting more sophisticated, with greater power and longer battery life, often packed into a smaller and lighter exterior, and with incredibly sophisticated touchscreens and increasingly intuitive interaction software, the time has never been better to jump on the bandwagon. The only thing that isn’t getting better is the price, which means that the real question is how to get the features you need for the price you want.

Ready to take the plunge into high-tech, hands-free wearables? Read on for the best smartwatch deals and Apple Watch deals available for October 2020, including a couple of early Prime Day smartwatch deals we’re seeing ahead of Prime Day 2020. Though don’t expect to see the Pixel Watch any time soon.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 have long been discontinued but Apple just recently discontinued the Apple Watch Series 4 as well in favor of the Apple Watch Series 5. During its September event the Series 5 debuted along with other sought-after products such as the iPhone 11. Now, is the Series 5 worth buying? We think so, and there are a few features to take note of. While the design of the watch is all but the same, the display is now “always on.” While you might think that would drain the battery (and Apple Watches do lag somewhat behind their counterparts here), a lower-refresh rate in this mode allows the Series 5 to maintain the same 18-hour battery life of the previous generation, though. We break down the full spec difference between the Series 4 and Series 5 (there’s not much).

If you’re not ready to shell out the big bucks, the Apple Watch Series 3 is your best affordable option for an Apple Watch. While it’s two generations old, it’s still one of the top smartwatches on the market and not much different from the Apple Watch Series 4. You can use it to send and receive messages via Bluetooth, keep up with your social media accounts and track your workouts with the built-in GPS.

Amazfit Bip

Story continues

The Amazfit Bip is one of the most affordable smartwatches on our roundup. If you’re looking for a super-affordable, no-nonsense budget smartwatch, consider the new Amazfit Bip. The rugged Bip ditches most bells and whistles in favor of a low-cost, no-frills sports watch design that’s perfect for active users looking for something more than your standard digital watch (think G-Shock with a heart rate monitor, a customizable face, and smart connectivity).

This cheap smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and can sync wirelessly with your phone to upload and track fitness metrics via the Mi Fit companion app. The case is dustproof and water-resistant and, most impressively, the internal battery can last up to 30 days before needing a charge.

VTech Kidizoom DX2

View photos smartwatch deals vtech kidizoom DX2 More

If you know a young techie who would love his or her own smartwatch, then VTech’s Kidizoom DX2 is just the ticket. This cheap smartwatch wearable comes loaded with 55 digital and analog watch faces to teach kids how to tell time. There are also built-in wrist-based features like a pedometer, gyroscopic motion sensor for games, and two cameras for taking videos and photos. The included USB cable can be used to charge the watch, download new games and clock faces from the VTech Learning Lodge, and upload pics and video clips to your computer or SIM card.

The Kidizoom DX2 boasts a metal and rubber housing that helps it stand up to daily “kid use” and the bumps and drops that come with that. It’s affordable, too, making it one of the best cheap smartwatches for kids who want a watch of their own.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

View photos best smartwatch deals More



Not everyone is obsessed with Apple and iOS. For the rest of us who are agnostic as to the operating system, or are fans of Android, this discount is worthwhile. One of our favorite deals is from Samsung and it’s a solid favorite of ours. The great-looking Gear S3 boasts a classic yet utilitarian build, thanks to its gunmetal gray steel case and thick rubber or leather wrist strap. Tough Gorilla Glass protects the touchscreen face, and the case features military-grade protection from dust, moisture, and impacts.

The Gear S3 also has a rotating bezel you can use to scroll through apps, notifications, and more. Like other options, it wirelessly syncs with your phone, and the S3 also has a heart rate monitor, along with a variety of health-tracking functions. The rugged Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is available for $250 from Amazon and works great for any Samsung lovers out there. And if you’re looking for a cheaper option the

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

is available for under $200 at Amazon.

Ticwatch E

View photos smartwatch deals - Ticwatch E More

Mobvoi Ticwatch E is one of the most affordable smartwatches that you can buy, and it’s been a surprise hit. This budget-friendly wearable costs less than some fitness trackers, yet boasts a full suite of Android Wear 2.0 functionality for use with a wide variety of great apps. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, which allows you to reply to messages, ask questions, set reminders, and more using easy voice commands. It also has a decent battery life, but you will have to charge it for at least two hours prior to use. The Ticwatch does double duty as a fitness smartwatch, thanks to its built-in heart rate monitor and fitness tracker functions.

Garmin Vívosmart HR

View photos smartwatch deals - Garmin Vivosmart HR More

For a solid and affordable no-frills cheap Fitbit alternative, check out the health-based Garmin Vivosmart HR. This fitness tracker displays steps, distance, calories, and heart rate, along with text, call, email, calendar, and social media alerts. It also has an alarm clock. Easy to use, it reminds you to keep active via a move bar and vibration alert. It even has an integrated barometric altimeter that tracks when you take the stairs and measures your workout intensity so you can monitor your progress against weekly goals. (You won’t be able to make phone calls with this particular model, however.)

For detailed calorie tracking, you can create an account at MyFitnessPal and link it to your Garmin Connect account, which allows you to compare calories consumed to total calories burned, as well as compete in challenges with others. This pedometer smartwatch has a battery life of up to five days, as well as a convenient, non-intrusive touchscreen design.

Fossil Gen 4 Q Venture HR

View photos best smartwatch deals Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR More

Here’s another great, classic-looking Fossil hybrid smartwatch that’s just for the ladies — the new Gen 4 Q Venture. Like the updated Fossil Explorist, this hybrid timepiece pairs a traditional watch case design with smart features, including fitness tracking and Bluetooth connectivity, along with new additions like a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. Pair it with your iOS or Android device and the Venture will notify you when you receive calls, texts, social media updates, and more. It can also give you at-a-glance tracking of your daily activity progress.

If you like the traditional aesthetics of the Explorist but prefer something a bit more feminine, then the Q Venture is an equally affordable alternative: You can score this great-looking hybrid smartwatch in a variety of colors and case/strap combinations.

Fitbit Blaze Special Edition

View photos smartwatch deals fitbit blaze More

There are a lot of different reasons for wanting a smartwatch, but if fitness tracking is at the top of your list, then a Fitbit wearable is what you need. Unlike other more simplified options from this venerable brand, like the Alta and Flex 2, the Blaze is more than just a smart pedometer. With this handy watch, you can track your resting heart rate, calories burned per day, and flights of stairs climbed, and even use the sleep monitor to better understand what your body needs. Fitbit offers a quick look at the day’s statistics and even allows you to track specific workouts like running, biking, weightlifting, and hamster-wheeling it on the treadmill.

As a Bluetooth smartwatch, the Fitbit Blaze is pretty standard. With a battery life of up to five days, built-in GPS, and smartphone functionality, it has all the tech you’d expect to see from one of the top brands on the market. Though this particular model has now been succeeded by the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa, it’s still one of those smartwatches you can be proud to wear. if you’re looking for a fitness tracker at a lower price point, the all-black Blaze Special Edition is for you.

Samsung Gear Sport

View photos best smartwatch deals More

If you want a fitness watch with a more classic look, on the other hand, check out the excellent Samsung Gear Sport, which helps keep track of your daily activity levels, heart rate, and more. This Samsung smartwatch uses a wide range of tracking sensors to closely monitor your activity levels, including steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can even automatically identify different types of physical activities such as running, swimming, and cycling. The smartwatch is water-resistant at depths of up to 164 feet and features a curved, full-color super AMOLED screen that displays real-time activity stats, along with texts and other alerts, from your iOS or Android smartphone.

Built-in GPS gives you accurate real-time stats as well. The watch features the S Health app, which you can use to set goals, check leaderboards, challenge others to step competitions, and share workout results with just the touch of a button. The smartwatch also acts as a stand-alone music player, so you can store your favorite music on your Gear Sport or connect to your phone with Spotify to access millions of songs. Charging is easy with the included cradle.

Looking for more smartwatch deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.