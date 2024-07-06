What time is Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan fight? Walk-in time for main event

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 08: Shakur Stevenson of the United States is declared the winner by TKO after the fight is stopped at 1:35 in the sixth round against Shuichiro Yoshino of Japan during their WBC Lightweight Final Eliminator match at Prudential Center on April 08, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Shakur Stevenson is set to defend his WBC lightweight world title in a 12-round fight against Artem Harutyunyan at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, over the holiday weekend.

Stevenson, a three-division champion with an impressive record of 21-0 and 10 KOs, will be fighting at 135 pounds in his hometown as part of the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN. The stakes couldn't be higher, with Stevenson's deal with the promoter set to end after the event. A good performance is crucial for Stevenson to secure another contract, adding an extra layer of tension and anticipation to this already thrilling match.

Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs), of Yerevan, Armenia, will be fighting for his first major championship. He enters the fight as the significant underdog, having only fought in a 12-round fight twice before. But as we all know, in boxing, anything can happen — and Harutyunyan's determination could lead to a potential upset.

Here is the time information for the Stevenson-Harutyunyan must-see fight.

When does the Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan fight start?

The Stevenson-Harutyunyan fight card consists of four fights and will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan main event

When: Saturday, July 6

Undercard fights start at 6 p.m. ET.

Main event ring walks scheduled for around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Streaming: ESPN

How to watch: Catch the Stevenson-Harutyunyan fight with a subscription to ESPN+

