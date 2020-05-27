Time’s Up Sets Guidelines To Reopen Workplaces During COVID-19 Crisis, Says Women Face Biggest Economic Impact From Pandemic

Click here to read the full article.

As the nation continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses begin to reopen, Time’s Up Foundation has released the Time’s Up Guide to Equity and Inclusion During Crisis which offers urgent and practical practices in all sectors to help employers care for their employees, equalize the workplace while leading with purpose.

With the help of experts, researchers and leaders from over 20 companies with over 700,000 people in high-impact industries, Time’s Up created the guide from key data, insights, and recommendations for prioritizing diversity and inclusion. The guide looks to offer steps that will help build resilient workplaces in the future.

“Now, in this moment of crisis, we as employers have a responsibility to rebuild our economy and society to be more inclusive and equitable — not just for women, but for all of us,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up Foundation. “Leaders must recognize that COVID-19 impacts each of their employees differently — and keep diversity and inclusion integral to their economic recovery strategy. The companies that get the commitment to their people right— starting with their most vulnerable people — are going to be the ones that survive in the long run, emerging stronger from this moment than ever before.”

Time’s Up points out that women are “bearing the brunt” when it comes to the economic impact of COVID-19, especially low-paid women and women of color. The foundation says that out of the 20.5 million people who lost their jobs in April, more than half were women and women of color are overrepresented in industries that have been hardest hit — even as one in three jobs held by women has been deemed essential.

Even before the pandemic, leaders were starting to come to the realization of inclusive and equitable and how it affects the bottom line. The guide looks to help businesses stay invested in building a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“What’s truly unique about this guide is that it is informed by a cross-section of diversity and inclusion professionals who came together – virtually – to connect, be heard, and develop resources that directly address the issues they have been seeing in the field – all in real-time,” said Christena Pyle, vice president and head of TIME’S UP’s efforts to transform the advertising industry. “At this critical time for our workforce and our country, we are excited to share this resource and build upon it in the weeks and months to come.”

Highlights from the guide inlcude paying attention to the impact of laying off and furloughing people of color and women as well as making sure that social distancing guidelines do not unintentionally roll back work culture or exclude women, people of color, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, older workers, and other vulnerable employees from career advancement. Read the complete guide here.

