Enedo Oyj

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release March 25, 2022 at 13:15 p.m.



Update of time schedule on Enedo Plc´s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022



The updated time schedule of Enedo Plc’s financial reporting in 2022:

Business Review for Q1/2022 (1.1.2022 - 31.3.2022): May 3, 2022

Half-year report (January 1 – June 30, 2022): August 12, 2022

Business Review for Q3/2022 (1.1.2022 – 30.9.2022): October 26, 2022





The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 3, 2022. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors. The original planned date of the Annual General Meeting was April 27, 2022.



The Annual Report 2021 will be published during the week 14/2022.



ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media



Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

