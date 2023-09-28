Time Saving Hacks to Add to Your Morning Routine

Ekaterina Goncharova - Getty Images

The way you start your morning can have a big impact on the rest of your day. Start your day with a morning routine that feels less like a manic Monday and more like an easy Sunday morning kind of day. Give one (or all) of these daily habits a try the next time you roll out of bed to set yourself up for a successful day ahead. Here are ten morning routine hacks you can incorporate into your daily routine.

Embrace the Silence

We are surrounded by sound all day long. Coworkers, kids, notifications from our devices. Even when we are by ourselves we may be tempted to catch up on calls, listen to music, or pop on a podcast. Instead of starting the day with distractions, noise, and sounds, embrace the early morning silence and just allow yourself to just be with it. It may be the only opportunity you have to enjoy the stillness the early morning hours have to offer.

Get your Gratitude On

One way to start your day grounded and in the present moment is to think of 1-3 things you are grateful for in that very moment. Whether it is waking up in a warm bed, being employed, and having a job to go to, or perhaps it is waking up next to your significant other, think about what you are grateful for in your life and go into your day with an attitude of gratitude.

Hydrate

After catching 6-9 hours of shut-eye (hopefully at least eight), your body needs some good old H20. For an added touch of flavor, add a squeeze from fresh fruit slices like lemon, lime, or orange, which will help invigorate your senses and may even help to wake you up more.

Lay Off the Electronics

Upon first waking up in the morning, many people grab one of their devices to catch up on the latest social media updates or check their emails. Instead, do something that is more grounding to get you set up for the day in the present moment instead of worrying about what you missed on social media last night or what work projects await you in your email inbox.

Make a Mindful Breakfast

Start your day off with a hearty breakfast like a bowl of oatmeal topped with your favorite nut butter, toast with a dollop of a fresh fruit spread or if you have some extra time, enjoy a stack of homemade pancakes or waffles topped with a drizzle of sweet syrup and fresh fruit slices. Take time to start your day off by fueling properly so you can crush your morning and your entire day.

Meditate

Instead of always pressing the snooze button on your alarm clock, take five to fifteen minutes to close your eyes again and meditate. To avoid the risk of falling asleep, get out of bed first and make a cup of coffee then opt for another meditation spot - one that is not likely to make you fall back to sleep. If you notice your mind wandering, focus on deep breathing or counting. Even repeating a particular word or phrase can assist you in keeping your focus.

Move

Whether you do some yoga in your very own living room, go for a jog or walk around the block, or hit the gym for a sweat sesh, wake your entire body up with some sort of physical movement. Be sure to choose a movement you actually enjoy, that way you are more inclined to get out of bed and get moving first thing in the morning.

Set Your Alarm Earlier

Each day of the week, set your alarm for six minutes earlier than you woke up the day before. By the end of the week, you will have an extra half hour to ease into your morning routine and enjoy it however you see fit.

Start the Night Before

A stress-free morning starts the night before. If you work out in the mornings, lay out your gym clothes, or if you get your sweat session on during lunch or after work, pack your gym bag. Same with your work clothes you plan on wearing to meetings or the office. Less to do the next morning means a stress-free start to the next day.

Think About Your Goals and Intentions

It is important to remind yourself what you are striving for every day. While you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or take a bite out of breakfast, set your intentions for the day and think of your goals. Whether it is a daily goal or intention or something you picked for the month or year, remind yourself of your goals and intentions so you can remember what you are striving for each and every day.

