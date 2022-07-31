Time is running out for Rishi Sunak and his struggling leadership campaign

Andrew Rawnsley
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Peter Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Peter Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak and failure have previously been strangers. Head boy at Winchester, one of England’s grandest private schools. A first in PPE at Oxford, nursery of so many Tory prime ministers, and a Fulbright scholar at Stanford. He talked his way into one of the safest Conservative seats in the country at the age of 34 and was chancellor before he turned 40.

David Cameron once dubbed him “the future of our party” and ascending to Number 10 must have seemed the inevitable next episode of an irresistible story of upward mobility from the suburbs of Southampton to the pinnacle of power.

Unfortunately for him, this chapter is being written by Tory members and it doesn’t look as though they will make it a happy one. The polling suggests that the majority want not him as their next leader, but Liz Truss. The Trussites are becoming so confident that some of them are risking sounding complacent and arrogant by suggesting that Mr Sunak ought to quit now before he falls even further behind. He is showing signs of being rattled, such as his abrupt conversion to suspending VAT on energy bills, an idea he previously dismissed on the correct grounds that this is not the way to direct help to those who most need it because a VAT cut will be of greatest benefit to affluent households.

It is too early to definitively write off his bid for the leadership – an extraordinary event or revelation could still upend things – but we can draft a preliminary postmortem of why the golden boy lost his lustre.

One big mistake was to think that it would be enough to present himself as the safe pair of hands who protected the economy during the pandemic and can be relied on to see Britain safely through an inflation-fuelled tempest. Running on competence looked like smart differentiation after the seedy farce of the Johnson premiership. The more so because Ms Truss has little to show for a decade as a minister, eight of them in the cabinet. Yet she has guilefully turned her absence of achievement into an advantage by running as an insurgent “change” candidate who was always, so she now tells everyone, appalled by the terrible failures of the governments she sat in.

By contrast, Mr Sunak has a record that means he has had to spend a lot of his time defending it. He often dwells on furlough and the other crisis measures he introduced during the pandemic. He sounds almost nostalgic about that time. Rishi to the Rescue was the period when he became the most popular Westminster politician since Tony Blair was at his zenith. His enemies have focused on his more recent and much less liked iteration, Rishi the Tax Raiser.

He presents himself as the candidate brave enough to confront audiences with tough trade-offs. “In this leadership election, I haven’t taken the easy road,” he says. Denouncing Ms Truss’s fantasy economics in one of their recent encounters, he declared: “It’s the same old having your cake and eating it.”

To counter the portrait of him as an entitled elitist cocooned in privilege, he has sold his family history as a kind of rags-to-riches story

So it is, but the Tory party has not lost its sweet tooth for sugar-rush confections. If the polls are correct, there are more customers for the Truss cafe’s nut meringues, fondant fancies, gâteau magique and whoopie pies than there are for Mr Sunak’s dry “sound money” rock cakes. Being the “grownup” candidate has not been an asset but a handicap because the Tory party has had its synapses scrambled during its three years in thrall to the puerile antics of Mr Johnson.

The former chancellor is dogged by claims that he was the orchestrator of a ruthless coup to depose the outgoing prime minister. A preposterous but potent betrayal narrative is being propagated by the Johnsonites and in rightwing media, which is consumed by Tory members. At the leadership hustings in Leeds on Thursday night, one angry pro-Johnson activist rounded on Mr Sunak with the accusation “many people see that you’ve stabbed him in the back”. The right riposte to this is that the architect of Boris Johnson’s downfall was Boris Johnson. He debased and disgraced the premiership with his rule-breaking, his lies and his sleaze. If Mr Sunak and the dozens of other ministers who used resignation as a weapon of last resort should regret anything, it is that they did not act earlier. Yet the ex-chancellor dares not give a forthright explanation of why Mr Johnson had to be evicted for fear of further aggravating the significant cohort of Tory members who are still beguiled by him.

The smoothness of the launch of Mr Sunak’s campaign attracted less praise for its professionalism than it did condemnation for proving that he had been preparing for a tilt at the top job for months. So had Ms Truss, but her backers now conveniently forget all those “fizz with Liz” receptions for Tory MPs and donors in swanky Mayfair clubs.

The former chancellor has been the more fluent performer, and has demonstrated the better command of detail, in all the leadership debates. His foes have flipped that against him by saying he is too polished and packaged. Among a Tory membership that is concentrated in provincial England, it hasn’t been difficult for Team Truss to encourage mistrust of her rival as a metropolitan smoothie. The foreign secretary is the more lacklustre performer. So her camp are promoting that as a virtue. When Ben Wallace, the defence secretary and an admired figure among Tory members, came out for Ms Truss, he wrote that she was “a winner not because she’s a slick salesperson but because she is authentic”. I told you what I thought about her “authenticity” last week and it is a bizarre leadership competition in which being the inferior communicator is touted as a superior quality. But then this is a very strange contest indeed.

The Sunak family’s vast wealth was bound to be part of the conversation about whether he should be prime minister, not least because of the outrage that accompanied the revelation that his wife has exploited non-dom status to avoid UK taxes on her overseas income. For an Instagram politician, he took a very long time to grasp why shielding his family’s fortune from his own tax collectors caused so much fury.

To counter the portrait of him as an entitled elitist cocooned in privilege, he has sold his family history as a kind of rags-to-riches story. We’ve heard lots about the grandparents who migrated to Britain from east Africa, and even more about his GP dad and his pharmacist mum. I’d be as rich as he is if I had a tenner for every time I’ve heard him relate how, in his youth, he helped her to do the books and deliver medicines.

This ought to be a persuasive tale for Tory audiences of parental sacrifice, hard work and aspiration as the foundations of his success. But it hasn’t inoculated him against the charge that he is a footloose financier, a citizen of everywhere and nowhere who kept a US “green card” secreted in his back pocket even while he was sitting in the cabinet and might up sticks to California if he doesn’t make it to Number 10. Ms Truss and her gang have made him the target of a Tory form of class war. She has mocked his expensive education. After one of the head-to-heads between them, one of her spinners attacked Mr Sunak’s aggressive questioning of his rival’s economic prospectus as “shouty private school behaviour”. Nadine Dorries, the bluntest instrument on Team Truss, got a lot of attention by scorning him for wearing pricey loafers and bespoke suits. That left him expending precious time defending his wardrobe choices.

It is almost too late to arrest his rival’s momentum and wrest back the initiative. Ballots will start coming through the letterboxes of Tory members this week and many are expected to send them back by return. “It’s completely nerve-racking,” says one senior Tory on the Sunak team. “The concrete will set very quickly.”

He is fighting not just for the premiership, but for his political career. If the foreign secretary wins, she is not going to bring him back as chancellor after all the contempt she has hurled at him as a “bean counter”. So venomous have been the exchanges between them, it is a struggle to see Mr Sunak in a cabinet led by Ms Truss or vice-versa. It is all or nothing for both of them.

Unless Mr Sunak can change the trajectory of this contest and fast, he is going to become extremely well-acquainted with failure.

• Andrew Rawnsley is Chief Political Commentator of the Observer

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering United's Carrington training base. British broadcaste