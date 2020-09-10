After Senate bill fails, airline workers look to Congress to save them from October layoffs

The days are quickly counting down for thousands of pilots, flight attendants, gate agents and other airline workers who face the prospect of being laid off at the end of the month if Congress doesn't come through with a new stimulus agreement.

"Without additional federal aid, U.S. airlines will be forced to make very difficult business decisions including furloughs and service reductions," wrote Carter Yang, spokesman for the airlines' chief industry organization, Airlines for America, in a note to USA TODAY.

Why the urgency? The Department of Transportation barred airlines that accepted stimulus money from laying off employees until at least Oct. 1, when $25 billion in payroll support protection money from the CARES Act expires.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to reach the 60-vote minimum needed to pass a slimmed-down, $300 billion GOP coronavirus relief package that didn't allocate any aid for the airline industry. That leaves open the chance that airline funds could be included in a compromise measure with the House.

Southwest Airlines employee Oscar Gonzalez, right, assists a passenger at the ticket counter at Love Field in Dallas.

Democrats have said they want the next stimulus package to be the size of the original $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March.

A second round of financial aid for airlines – on top of the $50 billion they received from the CARES Act in March – has some GOP support. President Donald Trump backed the concept during a news conference last month. And 16 Republican senators sent a letter in support of the plan, it was widely reported.

In July, United originally predicted that it would cut as many as 36,000 positions, about a third of its total workforce, before revising that number to 16,000 earlier this month.

American said late last month that it will need a reduction of 17,500, an improvement over the 25,000 it originally predicted in July but still a staggering number.

"It's clear that travel jobs, which were hit by far the hardest of any sector, won't recover on their own," said Tori Barnes, an executive vice president for the U.S. Travel Association, in a statement Wednesday.

Airline capacity has slowly picked up over the summer, but not quickly enough. From an April low of less than 10%, it had risen to 51% by last week, according to the industry trade group Airlines for America. That's still considerably lower than the 85% capacity rate of 2019. And the association said it doesn't expect to see those kinds of numbers again until 2024.

Against that backdrop, it's looking grim for airline employees.

"Where will we go? The unemployment line," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, in a statement. "The situation in the airline industry is not better than July when furlough notices went out. It's actually worse."

