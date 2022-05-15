Time for a Royals homestand, pro golf at Blue Hills C.C. and soccer: KC’s Next Play

The Royals kick off the week on a Rocky Mountain High (the waning hours of it, anyway), and then return to the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium for an eight-game homestand that includes five games against one American League Central opponent.

Sporting Kansas City plays twice for the second week in a row, the KC Current play once, and, as we’re wont to do in this space from time to time, we include an off-the-beaten-path entry into this week’s edition of KC’s Next Play — our weekly preview of the events sure to make sports headlines in and around Kansas City over the next seven days.

The week at hand isn’t just about baseball and soccer. There’s a lot happening around here pretty much any time of the year, and May 15-22 is no exception.

Royals return for division-fest

After playing a pile of games against non-division opponents over the past week, the Royals are about to see plenty of action against the AL Central.

First up (after today’s series finale against the Rockies in Denver) are five games at The K against the Chicago White Sox. That series opens Monday and includes a Tuesday doubleheader — a total of five games in four days.

The ChiSox series will be followed by a Friday-Sunday home set against the Minnesota Twins.

Cameron Young sizes up his options on the 17th green during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing last month at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Young won last year’s Korn Ferry tournament in KC.

Pro golf at Blue Hills C.C.

The Korn Ferry Tour makes its annual swing through Kansas City this coming week.

Known until a few years ago as the KC Golf Classic and now dubbed the AdventHealth Championship, the Thursday-Sunday tournament will take place at the par-72 Blue Hills Country Club. It features a $750,000 prize pool and those who succeed on this feeder tour for the PGA can earn a Tour card.

Wake Forest product Cameron Young won the 2021 AdventHealth Championship with a wire-to-wire scorching of Blue Hills. He’s now playing on the PGA Tour.

Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre, left, shields off FC Dallas defender Eddie Munjoma during the teams’ U.S. Open Cup match on Tuesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park.

Two this week for Sporting

Sporting KC plays twice this week, including another midweek match.

This time, the midweek opponent is Colorado — Sporting plays host to the Rapids on Wednesday in a game that’s scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Central Time. Sporting also plays next weekend, on Sunday at the San Jose Earthquakes. Game time for that one is 6:30 p.m. Central.

Story continues

The club’s next U.S. Open Cup match, by the way, is May 24 or 25 against the Houston Dynamo at CMP.

Kansas City Current defender Taylor Leach heads the ball during an NWSL match against the Houston Dash last weekend at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

KC Current in City of Angels

The Kansas City Current square off against National Women’s Soccer League newcomer Angel City FC on Saturday.

It’s a late one, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 p.m. Central at Banc of California Stadium.

The ownership group behind Angel City is uniquely Tinseltown. Stakeholders include Becky G, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm and Serena Williams.