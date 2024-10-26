What time is Robert Whittaler vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Walkout time for UFC 308 co-main event

A pivotal middleweight bout co-headlines UFC 308 as former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Khamzat Chimaev. This bout scheduled for five rounds is taking place Saturday, Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

A victory for either Whittaker (27-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) or Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) should secure a title shot at 185 pounds. The two men were scheduled to meet earlier this year, but Chimaev was forced to withdraw because of an illness.

Whittaker has rebounded from a TKO loss to current champion Dricus Du Plessis with back-to-back wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov to remain at he top of the rankings.

The hype surround Chimaev has cooled down while he's struggled to remain active, but he's yet to be beaten after most recently escaping with a majority decision win over former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout last October.

Here are the walkout times for the UFC 308 co-main event between Whittaker and Chimaev.

When does the UFC 308 fight card start?

The UFC 308 lineup consists of 13 fights. Prelims start at 10 a.m ET, and the pay-per-view main card is at 2 p.m. ET.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway walkout time

As the co-main event, Whittaker and Chimaev are expected to walk out to the cage at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET (11:45 p.m. locally in Abu Dhabi).

The fight will stream on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

