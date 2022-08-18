The time is right for a reset – Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Man Utd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Veal, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the Premier League club was for sale.

The British billionaire, who owns Ineos and is a United fan, was unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea in May and has now turned his attention to the Red Devils, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported the Glazers are contemplating selling a minority stake in the club.

Manchester United fans regularly protest against the Glazers
Manchester United fans regularly protest against the Glazers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Radcliffe recently tried to buy Chelsea, with his late offer being rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

A spokesperson for Ineos said the company would be interested in purchasing a smaller stake with a view to eventually buying the club.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” an Ineos spokesperson said in the Times.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

Ineos is interested in growing its sporting portfolio as it already owns French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport. It also sponsors the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, which was formerly Team Sky.

The Glazers are hugely unpopular with United fans, who are unhappy at the club’s ownership model and declining performances on the pitch, having not won a Premier League title in nine years. The supporters regularly protest against them.

Manchester United did not comment on the story.

It comes on the same day that Elon Musk joked about buying the club.

The Tesla founder, who is a billionaire, made reference to United in a tweet.

Musk wrote: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

He later clarified that “this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms interest in buying Manchester United

    Ratcliffe’s statement follows reports that the Glazers are considering selling a stake in the club

  • UPDATE 3-Soccer-Billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United - source

    British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters after Elon Musk said his plan to buy the Premier League club was all part of "a long-running joke". The club's owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure with United sitting bottom of the Premier League after two games of the season. Bloomberg reported they would consider selling a minority stake, opening the door for Ratcliffe.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic messages to Instagram, saying he will reveal 'truth' about his future soon

    "They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "The media is telling lies."

  • Tottenham players ‘willing to run through a brick wall’ for Antonio Conte, Ben Davies claims

    Conte is beloved by the players according to the defender

  • Dele Alli set to leave Everton with Turkey possible destination

    The 26-year-old has started just once in 13 appearances since a last-minute move from Tottenham in January.

  • Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

    He denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and assault by beating of her sister, Emma Greville.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo urged by Gary Neville to tell Man United fans ‘the truth’ immediately

    Ronaldo’s future has been under speculation throughout the transfer window

  • Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Man U

    STORY: Elon Musk said on Twitter Tuesday that he'd be buying English football club Manchester United -- but followed up just four hours later saying it was all a joke.He replied to a user asking that, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."The Tesla CEO and world's richest person has a history of erratic tweets.Manchester United is currently controlled by the American Glazer family. British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported last year that the Glazers were prepared to sell the club, but only if they were offered upwards of $4.8 billion.Musk is currently trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, which has taken him to court.Some Manchester United fans have urged Musk to buy the club instead of buying Twitter.Man U is one of the world's best supported football clubs, and have been English champions a record 20 times.But in recent years fans have grown dissatisfied with the Glazer family's ownership, and perceived lack of ambition to bring in top players.The club finished sixth in the English Premier League last season, while crosstown rivals Manchester City won a second successive title.

  • Elon Musk Claims He's Acquiring Manchester United Football Club

    Despite being tangled with ongoing legal disputes with Twitter over a failed acquisition, Tesla CEO...

  • Manchester United fan and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying club

    One of Britain's richest men, Manchester United supporter Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is interested in buying the Premier League club if it was for sale. A source told Sky Sports News that Ratcliffe, who owns cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, is serious about purchasing United, and ex-players would be involved along with Grenadiers general manager Sir Dave Brailsford, a former performance director at British Cycling. The 69-year-old billionaire is the chairman and chief executive of chemical company Ineos and also owns French Ligue 1 football team Nice, which he took over in 2019, and Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p