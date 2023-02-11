It’s time for the postseason. Here are area HS basketball conference tournament schedules

Here are area high school basketball conference tournament pairings

QUEEN CITY 3A/4A

Note: all games at Hough High School

BOYS

Tuesday: No. 5 Hopewell vs No. 4 West Charlotte, 4; No. 7 West Meck vs. No. 2 North Meck, 5:30; No. 6 Mallard Creek vs. No. 3 Hough, 7; No. 1 Chambers, bye

Thursday: Hopewell/West Charlotte winner vs. Chambers, 5:30; West Meck/North Meck winner vs. Hough/Mallard Creek winner, 7

Friday: semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday: No. 5 West Charlotte vs. No. 4 Hough, 4; No. 7 West Meck vs. No. 2 Mallard Creek, 5:30; No. 6 Hopewell vs No. 3 Chambers, 7; No. 1 North Meck, bye

Wednesday: Hough/West Charlotte winner vs. North Meck, 5:30; Mallard Creek/West Meck winner vs. Chambers/Hopewell winner, 7

Friday: semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Note: first round games at higher seeds. Semis, finals at Freedom

BOYS

Tuesday: No. 5 Ashe County at No. 4 South Caldwell, 6; No. 6 Hibriten at No. 3 Watauga, 6:30; No. 1 Freedom, bye; No. 2 Alexander Central, bye

Wednesday: Watauga/Hibriten vs. Alexander Central, 5:30; Ashe Co./South Caldwell vs. Freedom, 8:30

Friday: semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Tuesday: No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Alexander Central, 6; No. 6 South Caldwell at No. 3 Ashe County, 6; No. 1 Hibriten, bye; No. 2 Watauga, bye

Wednesday: Ashe County/South Caldwell vs. Watauga; 4; Alexander Central/Freedom vs. HIbriten, 7

Friday: semifinal winners, 6:30

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Note: Games at higher seed, Monday, Wednesday. Friday’s finals at East Gaston

BOYS

Monday: No. 5 Cherryville at No. 4 Burns, 7:30; No. 6 Highland Tech at No. 3 Bessemer City, 7:30; No. 7 Thomas Jefferson at No. 2 Shelby, 6; No. 1 East Gaston, bye

GIRLS

Monday: No. 5 East Gaston at No. 4 Burns, 6; No. 6 Highland Tech at No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, 5:30; No. 7 Cherryville at No. 2 Bessemer City, 6; No. 1 Shelby, bye