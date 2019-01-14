His time in Philadelphia likely done, Nick Foles isn't worrying about future yet

Nick Foles’ time in Philadelphia has likely come to an end.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Eagles 20-14 on Sunday afternoon to reach the NFC Championship, ending Philadelphia’s season.

While the expectation is that the Eagles will stick with Carson Wentz as their quarterback next season and move on from Foles, he isn’t ready to look ahead to the future yet.

“I’m not really going to worry about it right now,” Foles said, via the NFL Network. “I’ll do what I can to enjoy this ride back with my teammates and we’ll see what happens.”

Wentz, who is still on his rookie contract, suffered a fracture in his back and was sidelined for the year in December, the second straight season that’s been cut short for the 26-year-old. So, the team turned to Foles — who led them to the postseason yet again this year.

Nick Foles’ time in Philadelphia is likely over. But he’s not ready to look ahead to what’s next. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

While they can pick up his $20 million option in 2019, it’s far more likely that Foles will become a free agent and land with another team next season. The Eagles have made it clear that Wentz is the centerpiece of their franchise, and that’s who they want to build around. In the long run, that’s probably a smart move.

It’s likely a smart move for Foles, too. The 29-year-old could land a big pay day elsewhere, and will have the opportunity to be looked at as a true starting quarterback again, not just as insurance.

Still, he’s spent most of his career there, playing for the Eagles from 2012-2014 before rejoining them last season after two one-year stints in St. Louis and Kansas City.

That, and the fact that he led them to the improbable Super Bowl win last year, makes the prospect of leaving Philadelphia hard for Foles to swallow.

“I think the big thing is what the city means to me,” Foles said, via the NFL Network. “It’s always welcomed me and my family. It’s really been a joy to live there and be a part of everything and wear the green and wear the jersey. So, no matter what you can never take that away. We were able to do some really special things.

“So we’ll see what happens, but I’ll tell you this. I’ve enjoyed every single moment and it’ll always have a special place in my heart. The city, the fans, the people, everything about it. There’s nothing like playing in the Linc. Some of my favorite moments, my family got to experience some. My daughters got to experience them. So we’ll see what happens, but I’ve enjoyed everything.”

