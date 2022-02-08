Is it time for an 'offramp' to masking in schools? Why more states, doctors are saying yes

Fatigue and frustration are setting in two years into the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, and a growing chorus of doctors, parents and state officials are calling for an end to school mask mandates.

The issue has long divided Americans across the nation, spurring intense debates and demonstrations at school board meetings, propelling legal battles and emerging as the focal point of state elections.

But a national conversation around an "offramp" to masking in schools has accelerated in recent days. As the omicron wave recedes, multiple states have taken action to phase out statewide school mask mandates, and a number of high-profile medical professionals have changed their tunes on the matter.

One cohort points to increasing access to vaccinations for children and declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Another group argues long-term masking puts an outsize burden on kids, with impacts on their mental health and possibly on their development.

"You cannot sustain a red-alert, all-hands-on-deck, emergency kind of response indefinitely," said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. "People just can't be on high alert like that without fatigue, without breaking."

'Times have changed'

Officials in four Democrat-led states – Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon – announced plans Monday to lift statewide school mask mandates, leaving it up to local school officials to decide whether to keep mandates for students, teachers and staff. Pennsylvania announced an end to its school mask mandate last month.

State officials largely said the policy change was due to increasing access to vaccinations for children and declining cases. Delaware Gov. John Carney said the state's mandate would expire at the end of March to give "parents time ​to get their school-age children vaccinated."

Officials in California, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are also in the process of reviewing their policies, according to local reports.

Yvonne Moniz, right, a special needs teacher at Challenger Elementary, along with Oakland Park Elementary third grade teacher Donna Sacco, second from right, and Oriole Elementary fourth grade teacher Yolanda Smith, center, tries to persuade anti-mask protester Heather Tanner that all students need to wear masks to protect the most vulnerable. during a protest outside of a Broward County School Board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to discuss a possible mask mandate when school starts next week.

Multiple familiar faces are also speaking out publicly — on TV news programs and in op-eds — about ending mask requirements for the same reasons. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who now serves on the board of Pfizer, told CBS' "Face The Nation" on Monday that the U.S. is "at a point where we can safely contemplate" how to move away from mask mandates.

"We can start to lean forward and take a little bit more risk and try to at least make sure students in schools have some semblance of normalcy for this spring term," Gottlieb said. "A lot of kids really haven't known a normal school day for two years now, so we need to try to lean forward aggressively to try to restore that and reclaim that when we can."

CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician, penned an op-ed Feb. 1 calling for "a quick offramp for masking."

"Just because I support mask mandates ending in areas where hospitals aren't overwhelmed, doesn't mean they were never needed. Times have changed," Wen wrote Monday on Twitter. "It's very different now than even last month, during throes of omicron surge."

Other prominent medical professionals — including Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's school of public health — have made the same case. Many say it's important to lift some precautions now in order to preserve public health authority for when it’s needed again.

"If there is a large surge in the future, we want to be able to go back to people and say, 'Hey, another storm is coming, put on that raincoat,'" Jha told CBS.

Are there 'harms of masking'?

Several other medical professionals have voiced concerns that long-term masking could have unintended consequences on youth.

Margery Smelkinson, an infectious disease scientist, said there are likely to be costs associated with long-term masking, but the "harms of masking" are harder to quantify than the effects of other measures "because they are more subtle and may take years to manifest."

Smelkinson noted the World Health Organization does not recommend masking for children ages 5 years and under, "based on the safety and overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance."

Doron, the mother of two high school students, told USA TODAY she is worried about how long-term masking contributes to the youth mental health crisis and what she described as a "punitive mask culture" in schools.

"What I see is a destruction of the relationship between children and their teachers. There is, at least at my children's high school, a non-stop focus on discipline and punishment around mask slippage, so that that relationship has become not about supporting and educating but about enforcement," Doron said.

Doron said she's also wary of how long-term masking affects childhood learning and development. Several other physicians and researchers have sounded the alarm, too.

"Visualization of the entire face is of crucial importance to social, emotional and speech development," Virginia-based internist Jennifer Knips wrote in Time last week. "My first grader has had to learn to read and make friends without ever seeing his teacher’s mouth or other students’ faces."

Doron co-authored an op-ed last month raising the issue and citing a journal article that suggested mask-wearing could influence language acquisition in young children, with a disproportionate impact on children with hearing loss. The article in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery noted mask-wearing could impact social development, as masks "can also obscure social cues provided through facial expressions."

But Dr. Alexander Chern, a resident physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who co-authored the journal article, told USA TODAY "not enough time has elapsed to make definitive conclusions."

Masks in first grade class in 2021 in Rye, N.Y.

There is some emerging research pointing to some shorter-term effects. A study published Monday by researchers at York University and Ben-Gurion University in Israel looked at 72 children, ages 6 to 14, and found children are having difficulty recognizing faces that are partially covered by masks.

Numerous physicians and researchers, however, told USA TODAY there is currently no evidence that mask-wearing has consequences on children’s language and communication skills during their critical development years, as it's too soon to be able to assess potential long-term consequences.

Doron said she acknowledges there is currently no "big study" to back up her views on long-term concerns.

"I'm not a pediatrician, a psychologist, but I am a mother. And I'm a scientist, and I'm a researcher," Doron said. "I feel the downsides. I feel the harms from my children, my friends' children, on a daily basis."

'We all would love to be able to take our masks off'

Public opinion on masking in schools may be changing, but the issue remains divisive within the medical community. Several medical professionals who spoke with USA TODAY expressed caution about the growing movement away from the requirements.

"I'm not happy about it," said Dr. Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and an adviser for Baltimore City Public Schools. "I just worry that it's going to lead to school closures."

Gronvall said she sees comments about the adverse effects of masking circulating on social media but has not seen any studies to support the claim.

"While COVID is having certainly a huge impact on children, the masks are not. They seem to be bothering adults more," Gronvall said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics said Monday it still supports universal masking in schools for everyone age 2 and older "with rare exception."

Kids have proven they are "quite capable of wearing masks and still learning," said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on School Health.

"I think we all would love to be able to take our masks off," Beers said. "We are coming close to a place where that can be done safely. But there are several challenges that need to be taken into consideration."

Children under 5 are still ineligible for vaccination, and those who are unvaccinated and immunocompromised remain vulnerable, he said. (About 22% of kids 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, along with 56% of youth 12 to 17, according to CDC data.)

Moreover, many jurisdictions have not achieved substantial vaccination rates or reduced community spread "to levels that would warrant removing masks at this point," Beers said.

Some researchers and physicians say they're concerned about how a change in school masking policies could affect children of color, in particular. A May survey by the RAND Corporation found rural and white parents are more likely to want schools to end COVID-19 safety protocols such as masking, and parents of color and urban parents were more likely to want them in place.

"The change in school masking policies is likely going to set us back in our efforts to close the gap in COVID-19 health disparities in communities of color," said Folakemi Odedina, director of the Mayo Clinic's Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research.

Dr. Gabriela Maradiaga Panayotti, a pediatrician at Duke Health, said she worries about increased transmission from children to families in historically marginalized groups. She's concerned not just with the health impact, but with the "economic consequences that are really not equally distributed in our society right now."

Meanwhile, medical professionals say the ongoing conversation around a potential "offramp" to masking necessitates a continued conversation around vaccinations and also raises another issue: What would an "onramp" look like?

Doron said she believes a school mask requirement onramp should come into play if a more deadly variant that evades vaccines began to circulate.

"I'm open to having that conversation," Doron said. "We need to at least take a break from masks in school over this next period, however long it may be, between waves."

