All-time October heat records could fall as warmth covers Ontario

Nature is grasping to hopes of summer as we head into the beginning of October this year, with a significant ridge building over Ontario threatening to topple all-time monthly heat records.

Moosonee’s predicted high on Wednesday could come within a stone’s throw of shattering the community’s warmest temperature ever recorded in October, which would be an astounding feat after they witnessed their hottest-ever September temperature just a few weeks ago.

This flashback to summer in the heart of fall will build over Ontario courtesy of an atmospheric blocking pattern known as an Omega block.

Named for its resemblance to the Greek letter Omega, this kind of blocking pattern sees a ridge of high pressure bookended by troughs on either side, essentially locking the ridge in place for days on end.

A pattern like this during the true heart of summer would bring a terribly dangerous stretch of excessive heat, but the idea of ‘seasonable’ changes quickly this time of year.

Temperatures 10-15+ degrees above seasonal at the beginning of October just means short-sleeves instead of sweaters.

As a result of this stubborn pattern, we’re going to see a very long stretch of abnormally warm conditions bathe Ontario for most of the first week of October.

Record highs are likely to fall over the next couple of days, especially toward cottage country and northern Ontario. We’re likely to see the warmest start to October in over a century in places like Ottawa and Timmins.

Moosonee October Heat Record

Moosonee will come very close to breaking its all-time October temperature record on Sunday. Its current monthly record is a 27.7°C reading back in October 2011. The community’s predicted high on October 4 is 27°C, and it wouldn’t take much to nudge just a tiny bit higher.

Some sense of normalcy will eventually return, of course, and the warmth is on borrowed time. We’re likely to see a pattern flip toward more seasonable conditions by the end of the week or next weekend.

Stick with The Weather Network in the days ahead to find out what the rest of October has to offer when we release our October outlook on Sunday.

