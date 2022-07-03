What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

Novak Djokovic is back and aiming to maintain his ominous form as he bids to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title at the All England Club.

Tim Van Rijthoven has the potential to be a trick opponent as the Dutchman looks to continue a career-best run at a Grand Slam.

The world No104 won the Rosmalen Championships in front of a home crowd in the build-up, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final and now he gets to face one of the greatest grass court players over the last 30 years on the biggest stage of them all, Centre Court.

With Rafael Nadal rounding into form, Djokovic will be keen to showcase why he is the favourite to win a seventh title at SW19.

Here’s everything you need to know about Djokovic’s start time and the remainder of the matches on Day 7.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play will get underway on the outside courts from 11am, including Marie Bouzkova vs Caroline Garcia for a place in the women’s quarer-finals, plus a selection of boys’ and girls’ matches. Heather Watson will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against Jule Niemeier, while play starts 30 minutes earlier on Court No 1 when Tatjana Maria faces Jelena Ostapenko.

We can expect Djokovic vs Van Rijthoven to start no earlier than 6pm, with the likelihood that he is on court at closer to 7pm or later if Sinner vs Alcaraz goes deep.

Wimbledon order of play for day seven

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

Story continues

1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier

2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul

3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia

2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe

3. Jamie Murray / Venus Williams v

Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v

Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied

Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri

3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v

Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez

4. Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez v

Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos v

Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

3. Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo v

Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v

Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

3. Liv Hovde v Ranah Akua Stoiber

4. Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Lautaro Midon v Joao Fonseca

2. Martin Antonio Vergara Del Puerto v Jakub Nicod

3. Lanlana Tararudee v Lucia Peyre

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Yu-Yun Li v Hannah Klugman

2. Martin Landaluce v Gerard Campana Lee

3. Weronika Ewald v Hephzibah Oluwadare

4. Bor Artnak v Paul Inchauspe

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Louis Bowden

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Viktor Frydrych

3. Mingge Xu v Carolina Kuhl

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Sofia Johnson v Victoria Mboko

2. Kilian Feldbausch v Leanid Boika

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Nicholas Godsick v Gilles Arnaud Bailly

4. Luca Udvardy v Daniela Piani

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Cooper Williams v Ignacio Buse

2. Hayato Matsuoka v Aidan Kim

3. Johanne Christine Svendsen v Mia Slama

4. Alexis Blokhina v Sandugash Kenzhibayeva

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2022

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 7 SUNDAY 3 JULY

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Michael Zheng v Hayden Jones

2. Tereza Valentova v Sayaka Ishii

3. Isabella Kruger v Sonya Macavei

4. Alexander Frusina v Lennon Roark Jones

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Isis Louise Van Den Broek v Taylah Preston

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski v

Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v

Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Jonah Braswell v Coleman Wong

2. Edward Winter v Alex Michelsen

3. Hayu Kinoshita v Kaitlin Quevedo

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Chelsea Fontenel v Kayla Cross

2. Dino Prizmic v Tanapatt Nirundorn

3. Ela Nala Milic v Luciana Moyano

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Loutit v Learner Tien

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Alize Cornet / Diane Parry v

Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Qavia Lopez v Denislava Glushkova

4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet v

Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac

TO BE ARRANGED 1 -

Not Before: 4:00pm

1. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads

Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Not Before: 5:00pm

2. Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang v

Jack Sock / Coco Gauff