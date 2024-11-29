Time not right to start Al Hajj - Rooney

[Rex Features]

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney says the club's current poor form means it is proving difficult for him to pick attacker Rami Al Hajj.

The 23-year-old former Sweden under-21 player, who joined from Danish side Odense for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal in August, has started just one game in November.

He started five times in the previous two months and got his only goal in the 3-1 win over Luton Town on 27 September, when he opened the scoring after eight minutes.

But with Argyle struggling - they were crushed 6-1 by Norwich City on Tuesday night and sit just two points above the relegation places - Rooney says Al Hajj may have to wait for his chance.

"I think Rami's more of a flair player, and early on in the season when we were playing really good football, I think that has dropped a little bit of late," Rooney said.

"Rami's a player who needs to be in a team that plays football, and at the minute when we're going through this period, I think we need a player in there who has a more natural defensive side to them and a more natural fight in them if you like.

"Players who know the league and know what the demands are of this league, and for Rami it's taking a little bit of time for him to adjust.

"But we'll keep working on that and hopefully get him right to have an effect on us throughout the season."