Time for NFL's highly paid receivers to prove their worth

  • FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year. Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions and millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    1/6

    WRs On The Clock Football

    FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year. Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions and millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carleton Davis III (24) during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    2/6

    Dolphins Buccaneers Football

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carleton Davis III (24) during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    3/6

    Eagles Football

    Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp (24) participate in a drill during NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/6

    Rams Football

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp (24) participate in a drill during NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/6

    49ers Football

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    6/6

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year. Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions and millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carleton Davis III (24) during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp (24) participate in a drill during NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year.

Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions.

Hard work piling up lots of catches, yards and touchdowns and helping their teams win matters most.

Nobody knows that better than these receivers whose bank accounts now are bulging. Adams, who talked for years about being the NFL's highest-paid receiver, can't wait to show he deserves the record-setting $140 million deal Las Vegas gave him.

“For me, I attack it," Adams said. "I’m in the business of maximizing everything I do, so I’m definitely looking forward to, like I said, leaving my footprint, doing everything I can to hopefully allow this team to win a lot of games.”

Adams' production certainly shows he's worth the Raiders giving him a five-year deal. Adams has led the NFL with the most catches (432), yards receiving (5,310) and touchdown receptions (47) over the past four years.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the only other option to writing a very large check is drafting a player, which is certainly cheaper. The risk is what scouts and coaches saw on tape of a player in college doesn't always translate to the NFL.

“The guys that usually you can count on are the guys who have done it at this level, and that’s why you have to pay for it,” Shanahan said. “And you have to hope the character and what they’re made of and what really drives them will continue to get what they put on tape.”

That’s why the pay scale for NFL wide receivers skyrocketed this year with teams signing eight to contracts worth at least $72 million each and three of those reached $100 million or more. Adams set the new standard with Hill and Brown all getting deals worth at least $100 million.

Hill topped the guaranteed money Adams got after being traded by Green Bay to Las Vegas. Miami guaranteed the Cheetah $72.2 million after being traded by Kansas City for an NFL-high $30 million average per year. Hill is coming off a season where he caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

He's trying to be a veteran leader for the Dolphins by embracing being called out by first-year coach Mike McDaniel for any mistakes.

“If Coach is calling out like, the fifth, sixth receiver who’s barely getting reps, he’s going to feel some type of way,” Hill said. "But if he’s able to call me out and then call that guy out again, that guy is going be like, ‘OK, he’s calling out ‘Reek’ so I need to pick up my (game).′”

Stefon Diggs just missed the $100 million receiver club with his $96 million contract keeping him in Buffalo. The exploding receiver market didn’t help Buffalo, which knew Diggs deserved a new deal even with two years left on his original contract. And Diggs insists the money only motivates him more.

“I want to prove that I’m one of the best receivers in the league," Diggs said. "I’m a part of one of the best teams in the league and I’m chasing. I’m back chasing again. I love to chase, though because you have something to work for or look forward to each and every day.”

These deals rewriting the receiver market make Kenny Golladay’s $21.1 million salary cap hit look like a good value for the New York Giants, though his 2021 production with just 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns shows the gamble teams are taking.

The NFL has 14 wide receivers averaging $20 million this season, while Seattle's D.K. Metcalf gets $31 million in cash this season.

Metcalf joined Kupp and others with three-year deals that could get them another big payday. Metcalf plans to work more on being a leader now that he is secure with his contract, and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is thrilled to have someone he calls a star on the rise signed through 2025.

“This young man is a cutting-edge performer in all ways, the way he applies himself, his expectations, the way he’s willing to work, and there is nothing that he’s not willing to do to get to the best of his abilities and potential,” Carroll said. “But it’s not just about football, and it’s not just about sports. It’s about how he attacks everything that he’s going for.”

Exactly what the Seahawks — and others — are paying big money to see.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writers John Wawrow, Dan Gelston, Tim Booth contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ben Stokes says England are ‘aligned’ despite heavy defeat to South Africa

    The captain is keen to look forward ahead of Thursday’s second Test

  • If it seems like old times at UCLA, then Ken Norton Jr. will have succeeded in return

    A member of the last UCLA team to win a Rose Bowl, in January 1986, new inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. is forging a new legacy at his alma mater.

  • British toddler killed by Jeep while on holiday in Ireland

    A British toddler has been killed by a Jeep while on holiday in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in County Roscommon with his parents. Irish police said the boy was hit by the car near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

  • Fans Beg Bridget Moynahan﻿ and Donnie Wahlberg to "Never Stop" After Seeing New Instagram

    Blue Blood viewers are going off in the comments!

  • Bell Media Launching Workplace Review Following Longtime CTV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's Dismissal

    Bell released a statement on Friday expressing "regret that the way in which her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression impression"

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • His passion for soccer survived 3 years in a refugee camp. Now this St. John's player is pushing for the pros

    Felly Elonda is one step closer to reaching the highest level of Canadian soccer, but the young player's love of the game began far from the fields in St. John's where he honed his skills. Elonda was born in Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John's at 10. "The love of football for me has always been there, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game on, me and my buddies would all go to someone that had a TV to just watch a game," he said. "If

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Poulin, Jenner lead Canada into women's world hockey championship

    CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.