Time’s Up, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Hollywood publicists not satisfied with HFPA reforms; boycott continues

Hollywood publicists are concerned about the reforms adopted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). As many as 100 Hollywood publicists said that the reforms may not go far and cannot be implemented fast enough.

Time's Up is also not satisfied with the proposed changes and has criticised HFPA plans as 'window-dressing platitudes'. Hollywood publicists have said that they would continue to withhold access to stars from the Golden Globes group, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement, the publicists have shared that they will continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events, including press conferences.

The publication further mentions that both Netflix and Amazon Studios are not going to work further with the HFPA till the association does not make further plans to remake itself.

Reacting to the plans of HFPA, President and Chief Executive of Time's Up Tina Tchen said that the new measures proposed by the association ensure that the current membership will remain in majority and the next Golden Globes will be decided with the same problem that existed years ago.

The HFPA board came up with the reforms on Monday, 2 May while its board members approved the changes on Thursday, 6 May. The new plan includes increasing Black members and people of colour in the organisation. It has also put restrictions on the gifts that HFPA members can receive.

The reforms were introduced after pressure was put on the association by Hollywood publicists, Time's Up, and others when it was revealed by a Los Angeles Times investigation that out of the 86 members, there were no Black members in the organisation. The publication had also reported about ethical lapses and financial improprieties by the HFPA.

