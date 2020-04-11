What time is the 'NBA 2K' tournament today? TV schedule, live stream for ESPN's players-only semifinals, finals

The "NBA 2K" Players Tournament is down to the final four.

While the broadcast format has been far from perfect, the tournament continues to fill a gap in the live sports programming schedule as leagues face uncertain futures. If nothing else, basketball fans have been able to watch Patrick Beverley do Patrick Beverley things.

Who will be crowned the first-ever "NBA 2K" Players Tournament champion? If you're trying to figure out how to watch all of the action live, you've come to the right place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's games.

MORE: That time Deandre Ayton broke his PS4 because he was so mad at "NBA 2K"

What time is the 'NBA 2K' Players Tournament today?

The semifinals of the "NBA 2K" Players Tournament will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11, with the first contest between Montrezl Harrell and Devin Booker. The other semifinal game between Beverley and Deandre Ayton will follow at 7 p.m. ET, setting the stage for the finals at 9 p.m. ET.

TV schedule, live stream for semifinals, finals

ESPN holds the exclusive rights to the live broadcast. All of Saturday night's games can be watched on ESPN or streamed through the ESPN app.

Saturday, April 11

Matchup

Start time

TV channel

Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker

5 p.m. ET

ESPN

Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley

7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Harrell / Booker vs. Ayton / Beverley

9 p.m. ET

ESPN

'NBA 2K' Players Tournament results

After an uncompetitive opening round, the quarterfinals brought a little bit more drama. Three of the previous four tournament games were decided by seven points or less.

Booker is the highest remaining seed and the favorite to take home the title. He has won both of his "2K" matchups by double-digits and is known as a hardcore gamer.

First round

Matchup

Winner

Final score

Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr.

78-62

Zach LaVine vs. Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

57-41

Trae Young vs. Harrison Barnes

Trae Young

101-59

Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley

84-54

Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura

74-71

Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr.

Devin Booker

85-75

Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins

Andre Drummond

101-49

Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis

Montrezl Harrell

73-51

Quarterfinals

Matchup

Winner

Final score

Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura

Devin Booker

71-55

Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr.

Montrezl Harrell

71-66

Trae Young vs. Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

73-66

Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley

69-62

