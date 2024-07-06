What time is Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight? Walk-in time for main event

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Nate Diaz stands in the ring during the second round of his fight against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set to engage in a fierce 10-round light heavyweight showdown at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

The highly anticipated Diaz-Masvidal fight, initially scheduled for June 6, was rescheduled to Saturday to ensure the fight didn't coincide with other major UFC events — a decision that is expected to generate even more excitement and attract a larger audience to the "Last Man Standing" boxing match.

These two former MMA fighters, known for their competitive spirit, last met in a UFC bout in 2019. Diaz and Masvidal competed in the inaugural BMF championship at Madison Square Garden, a match that was intense and closely fought. However, medical personnel stopped the fight after Diaz suffered a cut above the eye, thus awarding Masvidal the win.

Here's the time information for the Diaz-Masvidal fight this holiday weekend:

When does the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight start?

There are 10 bouts on the card, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The last and main event will be between Diaz and Masvidal. DAZN, which is carrying the fight, puts main event ring walks at approximately midnight ET on Sunday.

DAZN does note that the time could change due to the results of the undercard fights.

How to watch Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal main event

When: Saturday, July 6

Card fights start at 9 p.m. ET.

Main event ring walks scheduled for around midnight ET.

Streaming: DAZN

DAZN 12 month contract: $19.99/month, minimum 12-month term

DAZN monthly pass: $29.99/month

DAZN annual super saver: $224.99/year

How to watch: Catch the Diaz-Masvidal fight with a subscription to DAZN

