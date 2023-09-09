'Time To Move On': Gavin Newsom Quiets Speculation About 2024 Presidential Run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it’s time for people to get past whether he’ll run for president in 2024. (You can check out his remarks in the clip below)

The Democratic governor, in an interview with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris when asked why Americans shouldn’t consider him as a “likely candidate” if President Joe Biden later decides against running for a second term.

“Well, I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” said Newsom in a clip shared to the “Today” show.

The California governor has previously dismissedtalk of challenging Biden or making a run at the White House despite speculation otherwise.

Newsom’s remarks arrive after a newly-released CNN poll found 76% of Americans saying they’re “seriously concerned” that Biden’s age of 80 may negatively impact his ability to serve a full second term as president.

Another poll recently shared in the Wall Street Journal saw 73% of registered voters describing Biden as “too old” to run for president.

Biden joked about concerns over his age earlier this week, telling a Philadelphia crowd that “the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom.”

Newsom told Todd that Biden is going to run in 2024, adding that he’s “looking forward to getting him reelected.”

“I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months and hand wringing in this respect. But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Todd proceeded to press the California governor, asking him what he’d tell donors who are “wallowing” in the matter.

“Time to move on. Let’s go,” said Newsom.

H/T: Mediaite

