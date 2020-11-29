What time is Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones in UK?

(USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are really going to get it on in one of the craziest prize fights in decades.

The former world heavyweight champion will trade blows with one of the true pound-for-pound all-time greats.

Jones Jr will be ceding plenty of natural size and strength, but his hand speed and movement should benefit him.

Tyson, now 54, last fought in 2005, retiring against Kevin McBride in Washington, while Jones Jr, just three years younger than Iron Mike, has been far more active, last fighting Scott Sigmon and emerging victorious in a 10-round decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What time are the ring walks and when will the fights start?

Paul vs Robinson supports the main event between Tyson and Jones Jr, we can expect them to be in the ring any time after 1am, with the main event likely to be around 4am.

How can I watch it and will there be a live stream?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage begins at 1am GMT on 29 November. BT Sport subscribers can watch the first hour of the coverage for free, before the pay curtain kicks in and fans will be required to pay £19.95 (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland).

You can watch a live stream by purchasing the fight through the BT Sport Box Office website and watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

Tyson on why he is taking the fight

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," he said.

"Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way.

"I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back."

Jones Jr on why he is taking the fight

"I've been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don't seem to want to let me retire. They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and that you'd be a great opponent for Mike.

"We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Odds

Tyson: 1.62

Jones: 2.28

