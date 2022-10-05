That Time Mark Wahlberg Ushered Anthony Hopkins Onto Twitter: ‘You Can Post News But Not Nudes’ (Video)

Anthony Hopkins recalled the time Mark Wahlberg welcomed him to Twitter with a video posted to the social media outlet that featured the duo from 2016.

The moment, part of a longer 58-second video, came as they were making Michael Bay’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” in which Anthony, as Sir Edmund Burton, played opposite Wahlberg’s Cade Yeager.

“Hey, Mark Wahlberg here. I’m with the legend, Sir Anthony Hopkins,” Wahlberg said, standing to Hopkins’ left in front of what appears to be old apartment buildings in the U.K. “He’s joining Twitter today. So I think you’ll be probably the fastest person to 20 million followers, OK?”

“Oh yeah, OK,” Hopkins replied, having little idea what Wahlberg was talking about. “I like it.”

Wahlberg, who had been pointing at the camera for emphasis, then turned his attention to Hopkins.

“Don’t post any nudes,” Wahlberg said. “No nudes.”

“Nudes or news?” Anthony replied.

“Nudes,” Wahlberg said, as they both laughed. “Nude shots. You can post news but not nudes.”

“But uhh, welcome everybody,” Wahlberg said, now pointing to Hopkins. “Sir Anthony Hopkins, to Twitter.”

“Hello,” Hopkins said, waving. “Great to be here.”

Six years and 1 million followers later, Hopkins has a lot of work ahead of him to reach the 20 million mark that Wahlberg predicted. But it’s a start.

Wednesday’s video, presented as a promotion for Hopkins’ NFT collection “The Eternal,” includes a montage of the actor in various states of dance and nonsensical slapstick not to be missed.

You can watch the full video at the top of this file.