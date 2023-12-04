Time Magazine Person of the Year 2023: What to know about the 9 finalists

Time Magazine is almost ready to announce its 2023 Person of the Year.

The nine candidates for the honor were revealed Monday morning during NBC's "Today Show" and are highlighted by individuals, groups or concepts that "had the most influence on the world throughout the previous 12 months."

The award is a tradition that dates back to 1927, according to Time, and is the "annual designation for the person, group or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill."

Previous winners include Martin Luther King Jr., Pope Francis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Who was Time's Person of the Year 2022?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was named Time Person of the Year in 2022.

Zelenskyy was hailed as a hero and symbol of hope in 2022 – notably since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The 44-year-old president has been applauded for leading and defending his country on the front lines throughout the war.

"Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious," Time reporter Simon Shuster wrote in an article announcing the decision, describing Zelenskyy's leadership throughout the war and his rise to the world stage.

When will the Time Magazine Person of the Year 2023 be revealed?

The 2023 Person of the Year will be announced in the morning on Wednesday Dec. 6, according to Time.

Here are the finalists for this year's award.

Finalists for Time's Person of the Year 2023

Hollywood strikers

According to Time, the strike put on by Hollywood actors and writers this year was "a rare show of the power of both labor and the entertainment industry."

The strike, which last 118 days, ended when a tentative agreement was reached in November between SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 actors and media professionals, and Hollywood studios and streaming services.

Xi Jinping

The Chinese President has been on the Time100 list more than 10 times, according to the publication. The list honors the 100 most influential global figures.

Jinping was also a runner-up for Time's 2017 Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift

Swift, who beat Jinping for the 2017 Person of the Year, had a massive year, from re-releasing her albums with record-setting streams to make one of the most successful concert films in history, according to Time.

Her "Eras Tour" tour is also on track to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time.

Sam Altman

Altman has previously appeared on the inaugural "Time 100 AI list" as well as the 2023 Time100, according to the publication.

Time said Altman "has made countless headlines for his departure (and swift return) to his position as CEO of OpenAI, the company that released the groundbreaking ChatGPT."

Trump prosecutors

Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be indicted, charged in four separate cases with more than 90 counts.

Prosecutors in Florida, Georgia, New York and Washington D.C. brought forward felony charges for election interference and illegally holding on to classified documents.

Barbie

The Greta Gerwig-directed film became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 with more than $1.36 billion globally, surpassing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

"The film made clear the possibility for theatrical success remains even in a streaming world," Time said of the movie.

Vladimir Putin

The Russian President was Time's Person of the Year in 2007 and has been on the Time100 list multiple times, including in 2022, the publication said.

Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine after a full-scale invasion in 2022.

King Charles III

King Charles III took his position on the throne in May.

"At a moment of change for the monarchy, he signified the power of tradition," Time said. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was Time's Person of the Year in 1952 when she ascended to the throne.

Jerome Powell

Powell has been the Chairman of the Federal reserve since February 2018 and has "played a key role managing high inflation in the U.S.," according to Time.

He has been on the Time100 list twice before, in 2019 and 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Time Person of the Year 2023: Take a look at the 9 finalists