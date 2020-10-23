Time Magazine Makes History For What's NOT On The Cover

Time magazine removed its large “TIME” logo from the cover for the first time ever to make a point.

In advance of the Nov. 3 election, the publication replaced the logo with the word “VOTE” on its Nov. 2 issue. A woman wearing a bandana as a mask partially covers the surprise design.

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in an article posted Thursday.

The magazine notably left both major presidential candidates — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden — off the cover.

That put the focus on a portrait of a person who “knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic” but will nevertheless vote to be heard, the cover’s artist, Shepard Fairey, said

The latest cover may strive for bipartisan appeal, but an issue earlier this month slammed the president for the mounting deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cover featured the coronavirus billowing from the White House.

Related...

WNBA Star Liz Cambage Poses For Playboy With Beautiful Body-Positive Message

Time’s Most Influential Indigenous Activist: ‘Capitalism Destroys The Whole Planet’

Coronavirus Billows From White House On Time Magazine's New Cover

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.