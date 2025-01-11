What time is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas rematch? Walkouts for UFC Fight Night 249 main event

Mackenzie Dern

More than five years after their first encounter, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas are set to run it back with the stakes a little higher this time around. Their strawweight bout scheduled for five rounds is taking place Saturday, January 11 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Fight Night 249 headliner is a rematch of an October 2019 bout, which Ribas won by unanimous decision to hand Dern the first loss of her career. At the time, it was just Dern's third appearance in the UFC and the second for Ribas.

Now heading into UFC Fight Night 249, Dern is No. 6 in the official UFC rankings at 115 pounds, with Ribas at No. 8. Both women hope a victory could get them closer to strawweight title contention.

Dern most recently snapped a two-fight skid last August by winning a unanimous decision against Loopy Godinez at UFC on ABC 7. A victory would mark the first time Dern has won consecutive fights since early 2021.

After winning 10 of her first 11 career fights, Ribas has alternated wins and losses in seven bouts since October 2021 and most recently lost a unanimous decision to Rose Namajunas last March at UFC on ESPN 53.

Here are the walkout times for the UFC Fight Night 249 main event between Dern and Ribas.

When does the UFC Fight Night 249 card start?

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas walkout time

As the main event, Dern and Ribas are expected to walk out at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. locally in Las Vegas).

The fight will stream on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: What time is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas rematch? Walkouts for UFC Fight Night 249 main event