It’s my time, I’m ready – Daniel Dubois ‘can’t wait’ to take on Anthony Joshua

Daniel Dubois says he is ready to launch a new era in heavyweight boxing by defeating Anthony Joshua at Wembley on Saturday.

Dubois will be making the first defence of the IBF title he was awarded after Oleksandr Usyk was forced to vacate it in June, ending his brief reign as the division’s undisputed champion.

The 27-year-old Londoner was carrying the belt as he made his entrance for the ‘Grand Arrivals’ event at Leicester Square and vowed he would not be surrendering it to his British rival.

Anthony Joshua is bidding to become a three-time world heavyweight champion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling confident. I’m soaking up the atmosphere and the energy. I’m going to feed off that energy,” Dubois said.

“I can’t wait for it. It’s my time, I’m ready for it. By any means necessary, it’s about the victory.”

A relaxed-looking Joshua was greeted with a loud cheer when he arrived and the 2012 Olympic gold medallist spent time signing autographs and posing for photos.

The 34-year-old has compiled an impressive record since losing to Andy Ruiz and Usyk and is aiming to meet his nemesis from Ukraine or Tyson Fury next year.

“It’s a blessing, a big blessing. We’re all coming out to have a good time,” Joshua said.

“I started boxing late so I looked up to a lot of people. I’ve been on the other side of the fence, so when I’m on the red carpet I’m never going to turn my nose up at people.

“This is two of the best coming together to showcase their talent in their chosen field. What will be, will be.

“Let me get to the ring, believe in myself, be confident and relish the moment. Why not?”