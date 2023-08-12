‘Time to leave’: Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich and pays tribute to Spurs

Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

The England captain Harry Kane has said “it was the time to leave” as he completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham, signing a deal until June 2027.

On Saturday morning he posted a message on his social media accounts in which he said: “I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today. Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever. I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.”

